Wait, Are Zac & Tayshia Even Together After The Bachelorette?

This season of The Bachelorette was different than any other, right up to the final few moments. Instead of an After the Final Rose special or any kind of update segment, the finale ended with Tayshia and Zac getting engaged. Which begs the question: uh, are Zac and Tayshia even still together after The Bachelorette?

There may not have been any official updates from the franchise — or even any posts from Zac or Tayshia on social media — but there is plenty of evidence that the couple are still going strong. As the finale was airing, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve confirmed on Twitter that Zac was Tayshia's final choice and that they are reportedly still together. "Took me a while, and I assumed it was the case as I wrote today, but I can confirm now that Tayshia and Zac get engaged in finale and are still engaged today," he wrote.

Tayshia hasn't been quite as explicit as Reality Steve, but she also seems to have been dropping hints about her relationship status in recent weeks. On Dec. 2, she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her Instagram Story, which looks remarkably similar to the emerald-cut engagement ring that Zac proposed with. A few days later, Tayshia described Zac as "future husband material" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, before teasing that she was "really blessed" and that she is a "happy girl" following her season of the reality franchise.

Regardless of where the couple stands now, they both made it clear they were in love with one another on the show, with Tayshia even admitting to host Chris Harrison that she didn't think she had felt true love before. "I know that I told you that I love you, but it’s more than that," she told Zac before his proposal. "It’s wild, wild love. ... You have truly made me believe that I deserve a love with a man who doesn’t run away."

And she was already thinking about a future with Zac before they were officially engaged. "I’m ready to start a life with you," she said. "I love you Zac Clark, and I’ll do absolutely everything to keep that huge smile on your face because you do everything to keep a huge smile on mine." Of course, she's not ready to move too quickly, joking that she was putting the "brakes" on Zac's plans to make some "beautiful babies" the night of their engagement.

Zac also talked about his future with Tayshia during his proposal, when he promised that he would continue to "choose" her every day. "I can’t venture another day — another moment — without you in my life," he said tearfully. "If you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m gonna choose you tomorrow morning, I’m gonna choose you next week, next year, forever."

Fans will have to wait a little longer to know for sure whether Zac and Tayshia have continued to choose one another in the months since filming wrapped, but it seems likely that the pair are still happily together.