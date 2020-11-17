Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Aren't Engaged, But They’re Taking A Huge Step

Pilot Pete is still going strong with one of his Bachelor contestants, but he definitely hasn't popped the question — at least not yet. According to Cosmopolitan, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan shut down engagement rumors after fans speculated that he had proposed, thanks to a now-deleted post on Deux Moi's Instagram page. But even though the pair confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that there are no wedding plans at the moment, the couple is about to take another big step in their relationship: moving in together.

"We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together," Kelley told ET, with Peter adding that they're hoping to move to New York in fall 2021. "We are very happy!" The pair previously told ET in July that moving in together was something they had been discussing. "I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await,” Peter said.

As Bachelor fans will remember, Kelley was a contestant on Peter's season of The Bachelor, but was sent home before hometowns. At the end of the season, Peter proposed to winner Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia before ending the engagement weeks later. During the March finale, he said that he was trying to pursue a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett. Two days later, however, Peter announced that he and Madison had also split.

The following month, Peter revealed that he re-connected with Kelley during quarantine after they met up by surprise in Chicago. "I see Kelley again... jaw drops," he recalled on The Viall Files podcast. "We chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch." The couple confirmed that they were officially dating in May on Instagram. "You caught me," Peter wrote alongside a snapshot of the pair canoodling while he was flying a plane. "Let the adventure begin."

While the couple says they're definitely "in love," they don't want to rush their relationship. "We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Kelley said. "We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."