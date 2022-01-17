The Creators Of The Bay Want To Do A Season 4

ITV’s Morecambe detective series The Bay returned for its third season on Jan. 12, with the officers investigating the suspicious end of an aspiring young boxer’s life. The gripping new series came with significant changes, namely new recruit Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend (played by Marsha Thomason) taking over from DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) who has left the show after two successful season. Given the strong response to this season, some eager viewers may be wondering whether The Bay will return for a fourth season...

While there’s been no official word, as of yet, the cast and crew appear to be hopeful for The Bay to return in the future, with series co-creator and co-writer Daragh Carville, telling Radio Times that he would “love to come back.”

“The show is always conceived of as a returning show,” said the writer, ahead of season three’s release, adding optimistically: “You can probably tell from the way we’re speaking about it, we’re all really committed to these characters and the world of the show. So certainly, we’d love to come back but as ever, it’s in the hands of the audience so let’s see how they respond.”

The Bay’s new star Marsha Thomason is also keen to return following her debut as DS Jenn Townsend, who per ITV’s synopsis, was “immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job.”

As Thomason told Digital Spy, “I would [come back]. I cannot say enough, I enjoyed this job immensely and this role."

However, much like her The Bay character, Thomason would also have to juggle family life and work if booked to film the fourth season. And given the Mancunian actor now lives in L.A, the commute to The Bay’s Morecambe set would definitely be a tricky one.

The actor, who is mum to 8-year-old daughter, Tallulah, said to Digital Spy: "I do think, if we get to do a fourth series, it's going to be far more challenging," she admitted. "That's this job and you just figure it out. It does get harder when you start a family."