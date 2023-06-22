Between its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and delicious cinematography, it’s no surprise that The Bear scored a Season 2 renewal after becoming last summer’s most mouthwatering show. After that game-changing finale, fans were excited to return to Chicago and watch Carmy, Sydney, and their crew’s plans for their new restaurant come to life in Season 2, which dropped June 22). But after the latest episodes, can viewers look forward to The Bear Season 3?

While Hulu hasn’t announced anything yet, it seems safe to predict The Bear will be renewed. Not only did Season 1 earn its share of awards, but Season 2 has garnered plenty of positive reviews of its own — with Rolling Stone describing it as an “electrifying” entry that “avoids a sophomore slump,” and IndieWire writing that it’s a “better, richer second course.”

Here’s everything to know about The Bear Season 3.

The Bear Season 3 Cast

The Bear’s series regulars are Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Abby Elliot as Sugar, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, and Matty Matheson as Neil. Will Poulter, Molly Gordon, and Alex Moffat also appeared in Season 2.

The Bear Season 3 Plot

In a Variety interview, co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo revealed that they have a “roadmap for the entire series” in place. But, the outlet adds, they “aren’t sharing just yet how long they see the show going.”

Regardless of how long The Bear runs, there’s one plot element you probably won’t be seeing: Carmy and Sydney in a romantic relationship. As Storer told Variety, he wanted to prioritize the pair’s friendship and partnership instead. “From the beginning, it was like, we should just show people being really good at their jobs and pushing each other,” he explained. “Selfishly, I hadn’t seen a show without a romantic plot and was like, that could be kind of cool and interesting.”

Chuck Hodes/FX

You can, however, expect The Bear Season 3 to continue the themes of loss and mental health. After all, as Calo put it to The Daily Beast, this is “a group dealing with trauma and that group happens to do a job that takes up 120% of their time and energy.”

The Bear Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Like the fast-paced kitchen it depicts, The Bear moves pretty quickly behind the scenes. The show scored its Season 2 renewal less than a month after Season 1 debuted, and was streaming on Hulu by the following summer. If the show sticks to the same pattern, The Bear Season 3 release date could be next summer, too — but as is the case with other returning scripted series, this will likely depend on the ongoing writers strike.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Bear Season 3 becomes available.