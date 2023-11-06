After months of waiting, The Bear fans finally got the validation they were searching for: FX renewed the dramedy for Season 3. The next batch of episodes basically guarantees more delicious food, cursing in packed kitchens, and calling each other “cousin.”

What isn’t promised, however, but should be, are more Taylor Swift moments from Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss Bachrach). He went viral in Season 2 when he sang “Love Story” while driving home after a successful night training at an upscale restaurant. It endeared him to fans, and his passion was multilayered — in part for Swift, but also for the culinary industry.

This wasn’t the only moment Swift was part of the series, however. His ex-wife, Tiffany, wore a 1989 t-shirt in the chaotic Christmas Eve episode, “Fishes,” which means Richie might have clung onto her latest re-recording as much as the next Swiftie.

Even more significant? Richie’s daughter, Eva, is a huge fan. He gets tickets to a Taylor Swift concert for them to go together. (If he’s referring to the Eras Tour, Eva is in for a treat.)

All this is to say, Richie is a certified Swiftie, and — god willing — there’s more to see in the next installment. Here are some Swift needle drops we’d like — nay, require — in The Bear Season 3.

“You Belong With Me”

Much like Richie’s “Love Story” moment in Season 2, you’re required to belt out this Fearless song with all your might while driving around.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie FX

“She wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts,” Richie would sing, dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light in his Original Chicago Berf shirt. Eva definitely knows every word of this song, and its catchy chorus is hard to resist.

“Gorgeous”

There is no doubt in my mind that Richie went through a Reputation era, and “Gorgeous” is probably something he secretly learned all the words to after hearing it at a bar. (Maybe he should bring that up on his next date instead of his early-morning Bill Murray encounter.)

Honorable Rep mention? “End Game.” Richie stumbling through The Bear’s dinner rush and shouting “Big reputation, big reputation” to a flustered Carmy and ticked-off Sydney sounds incredibly on-brand.

“Is It Over Now?”

Honestly, all the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) songs feel very Richie-coded because of their angsty and oddly specific lyrics. Anyone who’s part of a big Italian family will tell you that everyone remembers all the grudges and won’t let you forget, either.

He probably stanned her relationship with Harry Styles, whom “Is It Over Now?” is rumored to be about, and secretly obsessed over their alleged snowmobile accident.

It’s important to note that Tiffany wore the 1989 shirt while pregnant with Eva in the “Fishes” episode, so Richie probably has a deeper connection to the album than he realizes.

Ebon Moss Bachrach as Richie and Jeremy Allen White as Carmy FX

“Our Song”

Another late-night driving banger. Maybe he’s taking a date home after a nice dinner out, and “Our Song” comes on the radio, and Richie can’t resist singing. Even better? His date sings too, albeit off-key, and they lock eyes at a red light. For a fleeting moment, Richie has his life together in Season 3 and perhaps even has his own love story on the horizon.

TL;DR: Give us a montage of Richie driving around with Eva singing some of the OG Swift tracks.