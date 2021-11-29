Skimpy outfits, fake tan, and bare chests are hardly a unique phenomenon on Strictly Come Dancing. However, Tilly Ramsay’s professional partner Nikita Kuzmin raised some eyebrows (and heart rates) after his shirt came off during their Samba on Nov. 28. The pair were in the dance-off for the third time and not even Kuzmin’s abs could save them from leaving the competition. However, here are some of the best reactions to Nikita’s wardrobe malfunction.

Kuzmin and Ramsay’s Samba on Nov. 27 was met with mixed reviews. They were in the dance-off against Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and ended up being voted out by the judges. However, during their final performance, Kuzmin’s shirt became an obstacle in their routine.

Kuzmin had started the dance with one button done up, however shortly after the pair began dancing, the shirt came completely undone. Presumably, in an attempt to prevent the shirt from getting in the way, he tried to take it off and throw it to one side of the stage. However, his smooth plan didn’t quite work out. The floaty shirt got caught on his mic wire and he had to spend the rest of the dance with it trailing around after him. There were a few points where it looked like both dancers would trip over it.

While some fans saw the wardrobe malfunction as slightly awkward, other viewers were quite pleased by the addition to their routine. However, it’s hard not to forget that Tilly’s dad, Gordon Ramsay had a front-row seat to the whole thing.

