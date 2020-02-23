It's the genre that needs no introduction. True crime has officially become our generation's *thing* and streaming platforms have certainly taken notice. With that in mind, below is a selection of the best true crime documentaries on Amazon Prime UK. Clear your schedule, because you won't be leaving the sofa (or your Wikipedia rabbit hole) for a few days at least. Don't say I didn't warn you.

When it comes to true crime series, most people think immediately of Netflix. However, while Making A Murderer may have been the show to kick off our obsession, the true crime documentaries on Amazon Prime UK are also well worth checking out, with the streaming platform offering a great mix of original series and shows from other networks or indie production houses. Some of their offerings are lesser known than those in Netflix's back catalogue, but that's kind of what makes the true crime documentaries on Amazon Prime so intriguing. And, as well as giving you the chance to learn about cases you've never heard of, there are also documentaries that deep dive into famous cases such as the one involving Ted Bundy, the story of the Central Park Five, and the untimely death of Princess Diana.

Sit back, turn off your phone, and get your snacks at the ready, because these true crime documentaries on Amazon Prime have you set for a whole weekend of TV viewing.

Diana: The Night She Died Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images After Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997 conspiracy theories ran wild. Diana: The Night She Died takes a look at the fateful night that she died, setting aside the conspiracy theories, and looking at the questions that the enquiry failed to ask. Whether you’re a fan of the royals or not Diana: The Night She Died is a super interesting look into an event that changed British history. — Alice Broster Watch on Amazon Prime

The Feared: Irish Gangsters High Fliers Films Bernard O’Mahoney is a much-loved true crime author and for The Feared: Irish Gangsters he returned to his native Ireland to uncover the underworld and the key figures who run it. While meeting some of the most high powered and influential members of the scene O’Mahoney reveals the crimes that have been committed and the complex reasons for them. — Alice Broster Watch on Amazon Prime

The Moors Murders Harry Dempster/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Ian Brady and Myra Hindley are still two of the most famous British criminals of all time. Also known as the Moors Murderers they abducted, tortured, and killed children and buried their victims across the Yorkshire Moors. In The Moors Murders the filmmakers spoke to the family members of victims and police officers that worked on the case, as well as using dramatic reconstructions to retell the story of the Moors murderers. — Alice Broster Watch on Amazon Prime

Goodnight Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle Adler & Associates Entertainment/Youtube Filmmaker J. David Miles delves into a story which begins after the body a mentally challenged young mother is discovered, and as further details surrounding the case begin to emerge, this true crime tale becomes all the more unbelievable. For the first time ever, Goodnight Sugar Babe aims to uncover how the mastermind behind this tragic murder managed to get off scot-free, whilst also venturing into the mindset of a small town's powerful crime family matriarch. — Sam Ramsden Rent on Amazon Prime UK for £2.99

Stranger Than Fiction Java Films/Amazom Prime Back in 2017, French au pair Sophie Lionnet was brutally murdered by her employers, Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider, at their Wimbledon home. Due to the horrific circumstances of the crime, the story soon caught the attention of the world's media, and this Amazon Prime doc takes an extensive look into the utterly bizarre motivations behind the murder, which make this tragic case seem even more unsettling. — Sam Ramsden Rent on Amazon Prime UK for £2.99

The Central Park Five PBS/Youtube In New York City, 1989, five black and Latino teens from Harlem were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park. The case went on to spark major discussions surrounding law enforcement's treatment of minorities in America, and, in this documentary, award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns retells the story of The Central Park Five from the perspective of the wrongly accused men. Amazon Prime users will be required to sign up to the PBS On Demand service for £3.49 per month in order to enjoy this true-crime release. But trust me, it's well worth the investment. — Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime UK

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer Amazon Prime Ted Bundy’s reputation as one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history still casts a long shadow. In Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer, his former long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, as well as women who survived his attacks, speak about Bundy and his crimes. According to the Independent, Elizabeth was in a relationship with Bundy for several years in the '70s and Molly considered him a father figure. This series is important because it gives the women involved in these high-profile cases the chance to share their experiences and have their voices heard. — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime

Lorena Amazon Prime Lorena Bobbitt became famous across the globe when during a domestic dispute she cut off her husband Wayne’s penis. The story and case that followed was sensationalised and became a punchline across the globe. In this documentary we hear from both Lorena and her husband. Lorena shares her version of events that night and the alleged vile physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, while Wayne gives his side of the story, offering fascinating dual insight into one of history's most famous true crime cases. — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime

The Radical Story Of Patty Hearst The Radical Story Of Patty Hearst is the unique tale of a kidnapped American Heiress who, while in captivity, transitioned into a life of terrorism. The Guardian reports that Hearst, the granddaughter of media magnate William Randolph Hearst, was kidnapped in 1974 by a group of counterculture revolutionaries calling themselves the Symbionese Liberation Army and went on to become one of their urban guerillas. As Jeffrey Toobin, who wrote a book on the case, asks, “Is she America’s most famous crime victim, or is she the most famous rich turncoat in American history?” — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime

Free Meek Amazon Prime Free Meek is the story of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and his ongoing battle with the U.S. justice system following a disputed conviction back in 2007. According to Time, in Jan. 2007, Meek (real name Robert Rihmeek Williams) was arrested on his doorstep and faced 19 drug, firearms, and assault charges. Owing to financial limitations at the time, he chose to go for a judge-only trial and, despite there being little evidence of his guilt, he received a two-year prison sentence. This documentary isn’t focussed solely on his conviction, however, but the eight years of probation he endured that saw him trapped in a decade of legal strife including even more prison time. This documentary looks at institutional racism and the need for reform in the U.S. justice system, with Meek choosing to use his fame and success to become a voice for those less fortunate than him. Jay Z, who owns Roc Nation, the label that signed Meek and also made the show, features in the series. — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime

The Witness Two weeks after the murder of 28 year old Kitty Genovese in March 1964, the New York Times published an article that claimed that 38 people witnessed the attack, but no one helped her or called the police. This case prompted researchers to look into and coin what is now known as the “bystander effect” or the “Genovese syndrome”. This documentary follows her brother William Genovese as he investigates the truth of what unfolded that day, and ultimately debunks the myth behind her murder and reveals the inaccuracies in the reporting of her death. The film received rave reviews, and was shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards. — Kay Leong Watch on Amazon Prime

I Love You, Now Die The world was shocked when they first heard about the circumstances behind the death of Conrad Roy. In 2014, at age 18, Roy committed suicide. It was later discovered that he was encouraged to end his life by his then girlfriend, the 17 year old Michelle Carter. In 2017m Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. She was subsequently released in January 2020 due to good conduct. Known colloquially as the ‘texting suicide case’, this story raises questions about the legality of telling someone to commit suicide, and has spotlighted new, digital methods of crime. This two-episode documentary takes an in-depth look into the case, and asks whether one teen is responsible for the death of another. — Kay Leong Watch on Amazon Prime for £4.98