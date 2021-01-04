Everything You Need To Know About Your Bridgerton Crushes

If you're like us, you probably spent the holidays marathon watching Bridgerton. It's an incredibly captivating show, in no small part thanks to the cast who make Bridgerton the sexy series that it is.

Central to the Bridgerton story is Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who takes center stage when she finds that her prospects for marriage have absolutely tanked thanks to a scathing rumor from London's own Gossip Girl, Lady Whistledown (the voice of Julie Andrews). Enter Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), the most eligible, sought-after bachelor in town, who proposes a scheme to Daphne: pretend to date him, and her prospects should skyrocket, while he gets himself some time away from the prying eyes of would-be-mothers-in-law looking to marry off their children to the Duke.

Of course, Daphne isn't the only young woman looking for a suitor. There's an entire high society's worth of women vying for love. Read on to find out more about the characters of Bridgerton and the actors behind them.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton Netflix It's Daphne's dating life that takes center stage in the first novel of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series, and it's exactly the same for this season of Bridgerton. Dynevor is perhaps more recognizable to UK audiences, as a lot of her previous work has been on UK television series, including Dickensian and a television adaptation of Guy Ritchie's Snatch.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton Netflix The matriarch of the Bridgerton household, Lady Violet Bridgerton (Gemmell) is a widow. Her perspective on marriage is radically different from many of the other families in the story, as she urges her children to marry for love, not stature or fortune. Gemmell has recently starred in FOX's Deep State, and has appeared on Penny Dreadful. She's also a veteran of UK television, having starred in EastEnders, Waking the Dead, and Utopia.

Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton The eldest son of the Bridgerton family, Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) found himself with the mantle of Viscount after his father died when he was only 18 years old. He's protective of Daphne, his younger sister, and is dedicated to ensuring she finds the right suitor. Bailey has appeared in numerous UK television shows as well, including Broadchurch and W1A. He's also a voice actor, and has starred in games including 2019's Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, and 2015's Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton Benedict (Thompson) is something of an anomaly within the Bridgerton family, as he's the second oldest heir to the Bridgerton estate, and hides a secret passion for painting and sketching. He struggles to find his place not just within society, but as a member of the family as well. Thompson has appeared in 2017's Dunkirk, and on multiple stage productions, including National Theatre Live: King Lear in 2018 and Shakespeare's Globe: A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2014.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton One of the youngest male heirs to the Bridgerton estate, Colin is also in search of his place within the family. He can arguably be considered "the funny one," but there's a lot of depth within his journey as well. Newton has starred in the Disney UK series The Lodge, as well as in a series of television shorts titled The Cut.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton Netflix Eloise isn't concerned with getting married and is one of the most compelling characters set amongst the will-they-won't-they narrative going on around her. Jessie, like her many co-stars, has appeared in many UK dramas, including Porters, Defending the Guilty, and Doctor Who.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Netflix Penelope is Eloise's best friend, and she's a woman who's often overlooked amongst the high society suitors. However, she harbors a secret crush on Colin. Coughlan is perhaps most well known for her role as Clare on Derry Girls.

Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington Lady Portia Featherington (Walker) is, like many mothers at the time, obsessed with finding suitors for her daughters. But unlike Lady Bridgerton, she is set on marrying them into wealth and status.Walker has most recently starred as Peggy Sykes in Pennyworth.

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington Both Philippa (Cains) and Prudence (Carter) Featherington are notorious for being catty and downright mean to their sister, Penelope. Cains has appeared in numerous UK television shows, such as Marcella, Safe House, and In the Flesh, as well as a few shared with her Bridgerton castmates, including Line of Duty.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington Prudence, along with her sister Philippa, are dead set on making life difficult for their sister, Penelope. Carter has previously appeared in the film adaptation of Les Misérables as part of the factory worker ensemble, and has starred in Beecham House and the TV mini-series Howard's End.

Adjah Andoh as Lady Danbury Netflix As the most senior and established dowager, Lady Danbury (Andoh) enjoys a reputation for being insightful and incisive in dishing out her opinions of the people around her. Andoh has starred in Silent Witness and Doctor Who.

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson In the books, Marina (Barker) is a cousin to the Bridgerton family, but here in the television show, she's now a cousin to the Featherington family — one who hides an incredible secret. Barker starred in the BBC series Wolfblood, and has recently appeared on Doctors and Cobra.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Netflix An addition not originally appearing in the books, Queen Charlotte (Rosheuvel) is not only obsessed with Lady Whistledown, but is absolutely driven to finding out who she really is. Rosheuvel has previously appeared in Silent Witness, EastEnders, and 2016's Lady Macbeth.