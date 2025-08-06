The Buccaneers Season 2 finale ends on more than one twisty cliffhanger involving the show’s long-running love triangle. (Spoilers ahead!) After having an affair with Lizzy, Theo announced at the masquerade ball that he would be leaving Nan and giving up his title. While Nan had spent much of the season pining after Guy, learning that she was pregnant prompted her to seek the security of her marriage. But with Theo’s surprise announcement — and Guy married to his Italian friend, Paloma, after a drunken night out — the Aug. 6 finale ends with Nan running away to an unknown destination.

All this to say, it’s time to start theorizing about The Buccaneers Season 3. Here’s everything to know about the potential third entry in the modern-spirited adaptation of Edith Wharton’s work.

Has The Buccaneers Been Renewed?

So far, Apple TV+ hasn’t officially renewed The Buccaneers for a third season. But creator Katherine Jakeways did recently share with TechRadar that “there’s lots of excitement about where the characters could go and being in that world,” should the show continue.

A Potential Release Date Timeline

While The Buccaneers’ fate hasn’t been announced one way or the other, the timeline between the first two seasons can help provide clues about a potential release date. The first season finale aired on Dec. 13, 2023, and Apple TV+ announced its renewal the following week.

Apple TV+

If Season 3 follows suit with a similar renewal and production timeline, it could return by spring 2027.

The Cast Speaks Out

Aside from Josh Dylan — whose character, Richard, was killed in Season 2 — you can likely expect the core cast of The Buccaneers to return for a potential third installment.

In the meantime, several of the stars have sounded off on the surprising finale. “I hope things work out for Paloma,” Matthew Broome, who plays Guy, recently told Bustle. “I think Guy has a lot of care for her, and I think a really nice bond is building there. And I hope Nan and Guy... just sort it out. I just hope they sort it out somehow. I hope he finds her.”

Apple TV+

Weighing in on just that, Kristine Frøseth — who plays Nan — told Deadline that her character “makes the right choice” by seemingly running away at the end of Season 2. “She has this whole new responsibility. The priorities are different,” she said, referring to the news that Nan is pregnant. “Up until this point, there’s been so many bombs thrown at her, and she’s had to prioritize so many other things than herself. Now she’s making a choice to choose herself.”

Regarding the love triangle with Guy and Theo, Frøseth said that she believes “it’s not the right time” for Nan to be in a relationship.