Fans May Have To Wait Longer Than Usual For The Challenge Season 36

In early July, MTV renewed The Challenge for Season 36 on the heels of a huge boost in viewership for Season 35. According to Deadline, it was the highest rated season of the show in eight years, which means there are likely a Iot of fans out there waiting for The Challenge Season 36 to premiere. An official return date for the series has yet to be announced, but some details have already begun to spill out.

According to the AfterBuzz TV Challenge podcast, Celebrity Big Brother alum Stephen Henry Bear hinted on Instagram in February that he'd been tapped for the Season 36 cast, which he claimed would begin filming in 10 weeks. Per Showbiz CheatSheet, former competitor Theo Campbell was also reportedly asked back for Season 36, but claimed he later received an email that MTV was postponing production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, MTV airs two seasons of The Challenge per year, and Season 36 would likely have premiered in fall 2020 if it had filmed on time. However, production delays may result in an early 2021 premiere, if not later. In the meantime, fans can speculate about who else might be in the cast this season. Competitors are usually a mix of returning Challenge stars and contestants from other reality shows, such as Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

All film and television production is a little up in the air right now due to shutdowns and delays, but fans can rest assured that there's more Challenge coming as soon as they can safely film the show.