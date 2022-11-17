It looks like lead actors Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki got along egg-cellently on set of The Crown Season 5. In a behind-the-scenes glimpse, the pair can be seen laughing and trading quips over a frying pan of scrambled eggs. “Perfect,” West says, mimicking one of his lines from the show after peering suspiciously at the pan moments earlier. Debicki seems more positive about her culinary efforts, declaring that her eggs look just like the food “from catering” and adding that she uses the same recipe at home.

The eggs, of course, play a much more emotional role in the show. Following Princess Diana’s revealing BBC Panorama interview, and her subsequent divorce from the then-Prince Charles, the estranged couple walk around the home they used to share together before Diana fixes them both an omelette. The dish swiftly goes wrong, but Charles declares it “perfect” anyway. “Never mind,” Diana says, “the menu’s changed. We’re having scrambled eggs.” It’s a deeply sad, regretful scene that shows just how incompatible the couple are, even as they both wonder about the things they could’ve done differently during their marriage.

As it happens, the IRL King Charles reportedly has a taste for coddled and boiled eggs instead. At one time, a rumour was circulating claiming that "because [Charles'] staff were never quite sure whether the egg would be precisely to the satisfactory hardness, a series of eggs was cooked, and laid out in an ascending row of numbers." The rumour came from Jeremy Paxman’s book On Royalty, but was later refuted on the FAQ section of Charles’ own official website. Does the now-King really pick from a line-up of seven eggs every breakfast time, it asked? "No, he doesn’t and never has done, at breakfast or any other time,” it read in 2012.

West and Debicki’s BTS clip, meanwhile, follows in a regal succession of light-hearted glimpses into life on The Crown set. Last season, Olivia Colman led the cast in a rendition of Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” complete with full choreo.