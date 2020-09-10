What's scarier than swapping bodies with your mom? If the trailer for Freaky starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton is any indication, the definitive answer to that question is swapping bodies with a serial killer. On Thursday, Sep. 10, Universal released the first trailer for their horror movie version of Freaky Friday, which finds Newton's 17-year-old high school outcast Millie swapping places with infamous serial killer The Butcher (Vaughn) after he stabs her with an ancient dagger. Yes, the premise is... out there, but the movie is directed by Christopher Landon, who successfully gave Groundhog Day the horror movie treatment in Happy Death Day, so moviegoers looking for a thrill are in good hands.

Newton, who is best known for her roles on Big Little Lies and The Society, seems to be having a blast playing a serial killer let loose in a high school. Meanwhile, Vaughn is surprisingly convincing as a teen trying to cope with the weirdest of situations. The actors are also joined in the cast by Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

The movie kicks off on the eve of Homecoming, and with The Butcher in possession of Millie's body he's free to unleash a reign of terror on the school. As Millie's best friend so eloquently puts it, "Great, we're going to get killed by Murder Barbie." In addition to stopping a massacre, she and her two best friends also have less than 24 hours to reverse the swap before she's permanently stuck in The Butcher's body.

Fans of the 2003 version of Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will recognize the setup, even though the stakes are much higher for Millie than they were for Lohan's Anna. Hey, swapping bodies with your mom is weird, but being trapped inside the body of a notorious serial killer is a whole other level of scary. And it's also poised to be a lesson in self-confidence, bloodbath aside. As Millie says in the trailer, "Not only is that psycho wearing my body, he's killing it."

It seems The Butcher is making being popular look easy, despite Millie's years of finding social status in her school unattainable. See, it's not just a horror-comedy, it's a horror-comedy about learning to accept and own your own awesomeness. Freaky is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 13.