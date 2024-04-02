It’s been almost three months since The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot, but the couple are reportedly still living apart.

Speaking recently to Us Weekly, a source claimed that the newlyweds don’t intend on moving in together anytime soon, citing Theresa’s New Jersey-based career at a financial advisory firm as the reason for their long-distance relationship (Gerry reportedly resides in Indiana with no current plans to move).

Despite living in different states, the insider also claimed to Us Weekly that the golden couple is managing their geographical distance with frequent visits to one another. The source’s claims align with Gerry and Theresa’s recent interview on the Dear Shandy Podcast, during which they admitted that living separately “is a hurdle.”

Sharing that she is “very loyal” to her longtime employer in New Jersey, Theresa added that their relationship will remain long-distance “until we decide on a place to live.” She continued, “Originally, it was South Carolina, but we’re still not sure.”

Speaking to People before their Golden Wedding, Gerry revealed they were considering relocating to South Carolina. “It’s an idea I’ve toyed with,” he shared, adding that Theresa’s son and grandchildren already living in the same area made moving to the coastal state all the more appealing.

Gerry and Theresa on The Golden Bachelor. Photo via ABC Disney/John Fleenor

“All of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” he said at the time. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

On the Dear Shandy Podcast, Gerry and Theresa also noted how the cultural differences that come with living in different parts of the country make choosing a place to live even more difficult. “It adds to figuring things out,” Gerry explained. “If we were both Midwesterners or East Coast people I think it would be easier.”

The Golden Bachelor stars married in a live televised wedding ceremony on Jan. 4 at the La Quinta Resort & Club, close to Palm Springs. Despite living apart, the couple has made time to visit each other's hometowns since, including in mid-January, when Theresa treated Gerry to a dinner date at her favorite New Jersey diner.