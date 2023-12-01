Several fans predicted Gerry Turner wouldn’t get engaged or married after his time on The Golden Bachelor. But as this season has proved time and time again, theories don’t always pan out the way we expect. Not only did Gerry and Theresa Nist get engaged during the Nov. 30 finale, but they announced plans to get married very soon.

During the live After the Final Rose special, Gerry shared that he and Theresa were moving toward their nuptials at a fast pace. “We’re going to do it as quickly as we can, because at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” he teased. “So, yeah, as quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

Gerry & Theresa’s Wedding Date

Just how quickly is that, exactly? Jesse Palmer probably would have been happy to marry Gerry and Theresa right on stage. (And hey, he’s done it before!) But while the couple’s wedding will happen fast, it won’t happen quite that fast. Rather, it’s a few weeks away.

The Bachelor Nation host revealed that Gerry and Theresa’s wedding will air on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 4 — aka, the same night you’re already used to watching Gerry’s journey anyway.

More to come...