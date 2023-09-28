The Golden Bachelor cast member Theresa Nist joined the ABC series ready to fall in love after loss, much like the show’s inaugural lead Gerry Turner.

Describing herself as optimistic and encouraging in her bio, the 70-year-old resident of Shrewsbury, New Jersey hopes to meet a partner who will be her “best friend in this next chapter of life.” As Theresa put it in a Golden Bachelor teaser, she no longer wants to be alone.

Though it remains to be seen if Gerry will be the man to fill that void in Theresa’s life, she’s already teased that her first night in the Bachelor Mansion was a great one. Sharing a still from the spin-off’s premiere via Instagram, she wrote, “This was the very first time that we met and it was all so thrilling and exciting to meet Gerry and these wonderful women. It was a night I will never forget.”

As you follow Theresa and Gerry’s journey to find love, learn more about the New Jersey grandmother below.

Theresa Nist’s Job

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Theresa taught herself all about the stock market and began a career as a financial services professional, per ABC. She reportedly works as a financial advisor for Tfs Securities, Inc. in Lincroft, New Jersey, though her professional bio appears to have been removed from the company’s website ahead of her Golden Bachelor debut.

Theresa also previously held positions at Datek Online, Stifel Nicolaus, and MetLife Securities, where she served as the manager of a large call center.

After filming The Golden Bachelor, Theresa wrote in a Sept. 6 Instagram caption that she was “so happy” to be back to work.

Theresa Nist’s Family

ABC noted that Theresa, aka Nana, is “very close with her children and grandchildren.” Her Instagram seems to indicate that she has a son, Tommy, who lives in South Carolina with his wife and three boys, as well as a daughter, Jen, who also appears to have three sons, making Theresa a grandmother of six.

On Instagram, Theresa’s daughter has posted multiple tributes to her dad, William “Bill” Nist, noting that he passed away in November 2014.

Theresa Nist’s Instagram

Theresa’s Instagram is primarily dedicated to her family, especially her grandsons. Other fun facts about the gardening enthusiast include that she’s a fan of ’70s rock and loves to sing — mostly alone in her car. When not spending quality time with her family, Theresa also enjoys playing board games, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.

Spoilers For Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor Journey

Potential spoilers ahead for Theresa’s Golden Bachelor journey. According to Reality Steve, Theresa filmed one of the season’s three hometown dates and advanced to become one of Gerry’s final two women. The Bachelor Nation blogger reported on Aug. 30 that Theresa met Gerry’s family in Costa Rica, the same location as potential overnight dates, as well as the final rose ceremony.

Though Reality Steve has yet to reveal which woman Gerry chooses in the end, Theresa returned to social media on Sept. 2, at which time she posted more than a dozen photos all on the same day.