The nation’s favourite cake show is back, and we couldn’t be happier about its return. Judge Prue Leith took to Instagram to give us a sweet update about the upcoming Stand Up To Cancer special. The exciting announcement was also posted on Bake Off’s official Twitter account. The witty post read: “It’s time to unite and raise some dough for a great cause.” Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to show their approval. Reacting to the happy update, one Twitter user marvelled: “Best news ever. Can’t wait.” In agreement, another remarked: “

The five-part series will raise donations and awareness for the Stand Up to Cancer campaign, which researches, funds, and develops cancer treatments for patients. In October 2021, the Stand Up to Cancer live show, also broadcast on Channel 4, raised £31 million for life-saving cancer research.

This series will feature a whole host of celebrity stars, as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. Contestants on this year’s show include Love Island host Laura Whitmore, Olympic gold-medallist Sir Mo Farah, Beta Squad’s Yung Filly, and singer Example. Comedian Ed Gamble, Taskmaster host and comedian, Alex Horne, and actor Mawaan Rizwan will also be appearing. Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse will be adding some sparkle to the baking contest.Each episode of the series will feature four celebs taking on the GBBO challenges.

Bake Off fans can expect to see three iconic challenges in each episode — the Signature, the Technical, and the Showstopper, which will show off each contestant’s flair, skills, and ability. We’ll have to wait and see who wins the coveted Star Baker title.

Meanwhile, applications for the next series of Junior Bake Off, GBBO for teens, will close on March 13.

The Great British Bake Off will start on Tuesday March 22nd at 8pm, on Channel 4.