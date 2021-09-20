Die-hard Great British Bake Off fans are more than ready for the return of the show this Tuesday. This year’s line-up was announced last week, with a police detective, a criminology student, and a retired nurse amongst the twelve contestants taking to the Bake Off tent. Also joining the 2021 series is teen baker Freya Cox, who is also the competition's first-ever vegan competitor.

Cox, who admits she is a “massive perfectionist”, won’t be using any animal products during the show, and I expect many are keen to see how her vegan treats will fare with the judges. Ahead of the series launch, here’s everything you need to know about the young baker.

Freya Cox’s Job

When she’s not baking vegan treats, Cox, 19, is a psychology student and a model. Hailing from North Yorkshire, the avid horse rider has told Channel 4, “I am so passionate about ethics and feel completely blessed to have the opportunity to share this with the world. To say I am the first completely vegan baker on [the Great British Bake Off] feels like such an honour.”

Freya Cox’s Instagram

On social media, Cox can be seen sharing her glamorous modelling photos as well as her love for horses with followers of @freyacox_. As you’d expect, Cox’s dessert creations make a regular appearance on her Instagram page too. The teen baker has flaunted some impressive can't-believe-they’re-vegan cakes, from eclairs to a Harry Styles birthday cake.

Everything Else You Should Know About Freya Cox

Speaking of social media, it’s been reported that Cox recently deleted one of her Facebook pages after receiving backlash from animal lovers who branded her love of horse riding as “cruel”.

Per The Times, Cox’s ‘Freya Cox Eventing’ page was dedicated to her riding achievements and featured photos of her horse, Winnie. For some critics, however, the equestrian sport is unacceptable to take part in if you consider yourself a vegan. For example, one person commented, “The problem people like myself are having is that, yes it’s great that someone is going onto a mainstream programme promoting vegan food. But please don’t say that you are passionate about ethics when you still ride horses.”

The online backlash comes after Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood spoke out about the awful online abuse some contestants face, reminding viewers that the new set of bakers are “raw, they’re new, they’re not used to this.”

However, it seems Cox is staying positive, posting an in-action snap with GBBO presenter Noel Fielding (wearing a trademark bold knit) to Instagram.

“Thought @noel_fielding smiley jumper was a good way to share a bit of positivity and it just makes me smile..haha,” she wrote in the caption. “ Life is honestly so hard as it is, we are all just trying our best to be good people. If there is anything in particular that makes you smile let a girl know!! (I need it phaha).”