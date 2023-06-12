Spoilers ahead for The Idol Episode 2. HBO’s The Idol has garnered plenty of criticism — but for those who have decided to watch along anyway, there’s at least a lot to theorize about. Like, what is Tedros’ deal? Is that intimacy coordinator OK? And most importantly, how is The Idol going to end?

The people behind the show have offered only a few hints. Co-creator Sam Levinson told The New York Times that “the audience will slowly begin to see who the true villain of the piece is,” while Da’Vine Joy Randolph (who plays Destiny) recently told Bustle that she’s “excited for fans to see the power of a woman, and what it means to go after what you want, by any means necessary.”

Is it possible that backup dancer Dyanne (played by BLACKPINK’s Jennie) is one woman who will be stepping into her power — and maybe her villain era — during the rest of The Idol? Fan theories think so. After Episode 1, Twitter user @SeriesTheories_ suggested that Dyanne set up Jocelyn and Tedros’ first meeting at the club at a time when Jocelyn was “fragile” over her leaked photo. “The whole club thing seems premeditated,” they wrote. “It seems like Tedros had planned it for weeks.”

Indeed, during Episode 2, Dyanne and Tedros have a conversation that confirms as much. “You didn’t tell me it was a setup,” Dyanne says, seemingly hurt that Jocelyn and Tedros are spending so much time together. “You said it would be good for the club ... but you made music with her.”

Earlier in the episode, Dyanne was approached by Jocelyn’s label about recording her own music — so if she’s feeling spurned, it definitely seems possible that she’ll turn on Tedros. As Twitter user @nallalisachae wrote, “Dyanne’s little smirk at the end gives me hope that [she]’s gonna f*ck him over at the end,” adding that “she’s just as manipulative as Tedros.”

Several other fans took to Twitter to voice their support for Jennie’s Dyanne as one of the show’s villains.

If theories about Dyanne’s “backstabbing” pan out during the rest of the season — and she gets more screen time as a result — it’s certain to thrill a large swath of The Idol viewers. As The New York Times recently pointed out, many BLACKPINK fans are tuning into the show just for Jennie. “I would completely stop watching it [if Jennie wasn’t on the show,” one fan told the outlet. “And end my subscription with HBO Max.”