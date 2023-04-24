Blackpink continues to make Coachella history. Real BLINKs know that back in 2019, the foursome became the first K-pop act to perform at the music festival just three years after their debut. And now, at Coachella 2023, they made history again as the first K-pop group to headline the annual fete. (Truly icon behavior.)

But aside from this notable legacy, the all-girl band also made waves for their chic ’fits during the two-hour set, cementing their place as the best-dressed group at Coachella.

Each member has long been a style icon in her own right, bagging highly-coveted endorsements with the biggest fashion houses. Lisa is an ambassador for Celine and Bulgari, Jennie endorses Chanel and Calvin Klein, Rosé is the face of Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., while Jisoo endorses Dior and Cartier. They’ve also become fashion week front-row fixtures, drawing swarms of spectators outside the shows.

So it’s really no surprise that each of their outfits on the Coachella stage gave big fashion girlie energy as they took to some of today’s buzziest — not to mention spiciest — trends.

Of course, the group performed their biggest hits together including “How You Like That” and “Pink Venom” from their recent Born Pink album. For one set, all members wore baby pink bustier looks from Mugler with spicy cut-outs. Lisa had cut-outs on her thighs, Rosé’s dress had side cut-outs on her waist, while Jennie’s crop top was the spiciest with underboob cut-outs.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennie wore another saucy number later on in the show. While performing her unreleased solo track “You & Me,” Jennie wore a teal crop top and boy shorts co-ord set by Alessandra Rich. It featured a keyhole cut-out (a ’90s-era favorite) and was equipped with a retro rosette (a Carrie Bradshaw favorite).

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While singing “Flower,” Jisoo, too, wore the Carrie Bradshaw-approved trend with a lilac minidress by Aadnevik covered in rosettes. Elsewhere, on her feet, Jisoo donned another trend bound to be huge this summer: platform Mary Janes.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lisa took a page out of Rihanna’s Super Bowl playbook to perform her earworm “Money” and turned out in a gold breast plate fashioned after the shape of flames. The rest of her ensemble was also gilded with a chainmail skirt and an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve top.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Rosé, she wore the Hollywood-favorite exposed undies look. Singing her solo “On The Ground,” Rosé gave new meaning to the “naked dress” by wearing a completely clear Paco Rabanne minidress with clear sequins that showcased her black bra top and boy shorts set. She edged up the look with Dr. Martens boots.