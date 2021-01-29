TV & Movies
The Little Things Cast Is Full Of Oscar-Winning Heavyweights
From Denzel Washington to Jared Leto.
The Little Things takes us back to a time when crime ran the streets. It's 1990s Los Angeles and two police offers (played by Denzel Washington and Rami Malek) are trying to catch a serial killer on the loose. Written by John Lee Hancock, the HBO Max film is a neo-noir psychological thriller, with twists and turns that are masterfully executed by The Little Things' impeccable cast. The film is now available to watch on the streaming platform, but here's a little bit more about the cast and characters in the meantime: