The Little Things Cast Is Full Of Oscar-Winning Heavyweights

The Little Things takes us back to a time when crime ran the streets. It's 1990s Los Angeles and two police offers (played by Denzel Washington and Rami Malek) are trying to catch a serial killer on the loose. Written by John Lee Hancock, the HBO Max film is a neo-noir psychological thriller, with twists and turns that are masterfully executed by The Little Things' impeccable cast. The film is now available to watch on the streaming platform, but here's a little bit more about the cast and characters in the meantime:

Denzel Washington as Joe "Deke" Deacon Warner Bros. Pictures The film primarily follows Deke as he's drawn back into investigating a criminal following a series of murders in Los Angeles in 1990. He begins the film as a Kern County deputy in uniform, suspended from detective work after becoming too involved with an old case. But as the mysterious serial killer continues to stalk the city, Deke comes out of "retirement."

Rami Malek as Jim Baxter Warner Bros. Pictures The opposite of Deke, Baxter is a family man with a well-tailored suit who's something of a recognizable face for the Los Angeles Police Department. He's not been in the game for quite as long as Deke, but he's still just as committed to apprehending the killer.

Jared Leto as Albert Sparma Warner Bros. Pictures Albert is the prime suspect at the center of The Little Things. Nearly everything about him screams "serial killer," according to Variety's review of the film, but his ability to stay ahead of the detectives' work lends him an edge and just keeps him out of prison — for now.