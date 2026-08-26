The Love Hypothesis Trailer Has Me Actually Kicking My Feet

Even if it’s been a while since you studied the scientific method, Prime Video’s The Love Hypothesis movie is sure to spark your interest. The highly anticipated film — based on Ali Hazelwood’s hit novel of the same name — follows a Ph.D. candidate named Olive as she fakes a relationship with a surly professor nicknamed Dr. Evil (aka Adam) to convince her bestie she’s doing fine in the love department. As ever with pretend romances, real feelings start to emerge — making this a deliciously complicated experiment.

A month out from the film’s Sept. 23 release date, Prime Video finally dropped The Love Hypothesis trailer, giving viewers a closer look at Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman’s chemistry as Olive and Adam.

Their arrangement begins with Olive impulsively kissing Adam when Anh (Rachel Marsh) is watching — a desperate attempt to prove she’s no longer pining after Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), so that her BFF can pursue things with him guilt-free. That’s friendship!

Of course, there’s something in it for Adam, too. “Stanford may not be renewing my grant — they consider me a flight risk,” he tells Olive upon hearing her proposal. “A serious girlfriend might change their minds.” The brooding professor then dismisses Olive for another meeting, setting up the delightful grumpy-sunshine dynamic that fans fell for in Hazelwood’s novel.

The trailer then provides a peek at sweet moments from throughout the pair’s romantic charade, from Olive applying sunscreen to Adam’s back to getting flirty at a party and Adam scooping Olive into his arms because her feet hurt (even though there was no one watching).

There’s also a hint of tension, with Olive telling Adam in a fight: “It’s a scientist’s worst mistake, it’s a false positive — thinking something’s happening between us when clearly, it’s not.”

Oh, but it is! Fans will have to wait a few more weeks before The Love Hypothesis arrives on Prime Video. But they’ve been swooning from the day the cast was announced, especially because Bateman is the real-life husband of Daisy Ridley — and Hazelwood’s novel actually began as a Star Wars-inspired work of fan fiction between Ridley’s character, Rey, and the brooding Kylo Ren.

“It wasn’t until the announcement of the cast that I became fully aware of how much love there is from the fans out there,” Bateman told Screen Rant last year. “It just made me very excited to be part of it.”