The Mandalorian Just Solved A Big Season 1 Mystery

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter 14: The Tragedy. The closing moments of The Mandalorian's Season 2 premiere confirmed what fans had long been suspecting ahead of the new episodes: Boba Fett, who fell into a Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, is still alive. And he's not the only character who managed to survive an assumed death: assassin Fennec Shand makes an appearance in Chapter 14, answering the question about her fate that's been lingering since Season 1.

We only saw Boba briefly in Chapter 9, but he finally reappears in Chapter 14, having followed Mando and The Child (whose name we learned last episode is actually Grogu) to the Jedi Temple ruins on Tython with the goal of reclaiming his armor. In tow is Fennec; as it turns out, Boba was the mysterious figure seen approaching Fennec's body after Toro Calican left her for dead in Chapter 5. He was able to help save Fennec's life, and she's now indebted to him. After all, as he tells Mando, Boba certainly understands what it's like to be left for dead on the sands of Tatooine.

Boba Fett reveals that he's been tracking Mando because he wants his own Mandalorian armor back — a prospect that Din Djarin is unsurprisingly not thrilled about. In exchange for his armor, Boba Fett promises to keep Mando and The Child safe, as apparently the price on Grogu's head has increased significantly while Mando has been attempting to return him to the Jedi. But before the trio can discuss a deal, they're interrupted by an Imperial shuttle full of Stormtroopers: Moff Gideon has been tracking the Razor Crest and waiting for the perfect time to attack Mando and capture The Child.

Mando can't get to Grogu, who is in a trance-like state surrounded by a powerful blue force field on top of the seeing stone in the Jedi temple, and is left with no choice but to join Boba and Fennec in fighting off the Stormtroopers. In the midst of all the commotion, Boba Fett is able to retrieve his armor from the Razor Crest and unleash hell on the Imperial forces. But unfortunately, that's not enough to stop Moff Gideon's Dark Trooper droids from capturing Grogu.

Considering Boba and Fennec have made it clear that their duty won't be complete until Grogu is back with Mando, it seems likely that we'll be seeing plenty more of the two talented fighters in the final two episodes of the season.