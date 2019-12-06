Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Episode 5. Ming-Na Wen finally made her appearance on The Mandalorian as assassin Fennec Shand. But her time on the series was short-lived when Jake Cannavale's Toro Calican killed her. Yet, her death could have major repercussions given that the person at the end of The Mandalorian Chapter 5 is lurking over her body. This mystery person crouched down over Shand's dead body and will probably want to find out who's responsible for her death — and it could lead them directly to Mando and Baby Yoda.

While Mando didn't kill Shand, her fate was directly impacted by his actions. To pay to fix the Razor Crest, he took on a job helping Toro Calican. Calican badly wanted to get into the Bounty Hunter Guild and enlisted the help of Mando in capturing Shand. Calican couldn't have done it on his own since Mando said, "Fennec Shand is an elite mercenary, she made her name killing for all the top crime syndicates, including the Hutts. If you go after her, you won't make it past sunrise."

But while he was new to bounty hunting, Calican was not so innocent. When Shand offered to help him turn Mando into the Guild, he took her tip and then shot her dead. Mando found Shand's dead body and was able to kill Calican, so he and Baby Yoda escaped unscathed. But as it seems that Mando had stolen all of Shand's money off her dead body and gave it to Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto, her connections may come looking for him.

While there are plenty of people searching for Mando and Baby Yoda on the Client's orders, it seems unlikely that such a dramatic cliffhanger ending would be reserved for a random bounty hunter. Instead, here are some top theories on who that person at Shand's dead body is.

Boba Fett Disney+ Viewers thought they spotted the beloved bounty hunter from the original Star Wars movies in the pilot and again in Chapter 3. But the series hasn't confirmed it and ScreenRant pointed to the dissimilarities between the Mandalorian with the flagged helmet above and Boba Fett, so his appearance is up for debate. Considering the show is a testament to the legacy of Boba Fett, it's understandable that he's a character fans want to see again — even if he seemingly died back in Return of the Jedi in the Sarlacc pit. So whether he has popped up before or this would be his first official appearance on the TV show, there's no denying that Boba Fett being this mystery figure would be a game-changer.

Luke Skywalker Disney Inverse proposed a rather wild theory that the person at the end could be none other than Luke Skywalker. Tatooine is the home planet of Luke and he'd have some free time on his hands after he helped bring down the Empire. Luke could be drawn to the area since Baby Yoda has the Force as well. Perhaps, Luke was even sent there by (non-baby) Yoda's force spirit to protect this infant version of his race. This is all rather unlikely not only because the person was seen standing over Fennec Shand (where Baby Yoda had never been) but because Luke probably won't be in the series. But hey, no one had expected a baby version of Yoda before the series started, so it can't be ruled out entirely.

Bill Burr's Character Disney+ Comedian Bill Burr is set to join The Mandalorian as a bounty hunter. While it's been speculated that he'll offer some comedic relief, not much is known about who he will play. He's certainly not as buzzy as someone like Boba Fett, but it's possible that the ending of Chapter 5 was this bounty hunter's introduction.

Greef Carga Disney+ When Mando fled Nevarro with Baby Yoga, he almost had killed Carl Weathers' Greef Carga. Carga only survived because he had Beskar protecting where he was shot. So Carga has a personal vendetta against Mando after he messed up the bounty assignment and nearly killed him.