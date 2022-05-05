After a slight absence from the spotlight, iconic Canadian comedian Mike Myers is returning to screens. Best known for his work in the Austin Powers franchise, his career at SNL, and voice work as the titular ogre in Shrek, Myers has a brand new show on Netflix. The series The Pentaverate follows a hapless Canadian journalist who stumbles upon a conspiracy that posits a secret society of five men has been controlling world events since the Black Death plague of 1347. Season 1 premiered May 5, but will it get another premiere date for a second season?

As of right now, there hasn’t been any word as to the future of The Pentaverate. It’s reasonable to believe that Netflix is withholding a renewal decision until it can see how the show performs.

The Pentaverate Season 2 Cast

If the show does get picked up for another season, it stands to reason that Myers will return to be front and center. In typical Mike Myers fashion, he shoulders the load in Season 1 with some utterly ludicrous creations. Myers plays eight different characters, which includes his turn as old-school Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough. He also plays New England conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, very far-right wing radio host Rex Smith, former Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov, long retired rock-n-roll manager Shep Gordon, former media mogul Bruce Baldwin, Pentaverate tech consultant Jason Eccleston, and, of course, the head of the Pentaverate’s secret order, Lord Lordington. It certainly sounds like Myers will be able to flex his comedic chops, given how keen the show is to allow him to present the breadth of his hilarity.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

One of Myers’ co-stars, Debi Mazar (Goodfellas, Entourage), told ComingSoon about just how much work Myers does to stay in character on set. “Like, his mind is always working, always thinking, even when he is in character, and he stays in character, by the way,” she said. “He’ll speak with Lord Lordington’s accent all day long, you know? And you’re wondering who you’re gonna get on that day. But he’s so generous and so lovely.”

Another one of the series’ stars, Ken Jeong (Community, The Hangover) echoed Mazar’s sentiments about working with Myers the same interview: “I mean, that’s the reason why I did it,” he said. “Because I would’ve played any role. I just wanted to work with Mike. We are friends, and I’ve known him for a couple of years, but I was just jumping at this opportunity.”

The Pentaverate Season 2 Release Date

Netflix ordered The Pentaverate straight to series in 2021, only to ultimately premiere in 2022. Which means that if The Pentaverate gets picked up for another iteration, the streamer likely won’t release that season until 2023. However, if anything may get in the way of more Pentaverate, it might be Myers himself. Per People, the Canadian comedian said he "would love to do" a fourth Austin Powers movie, adding that he “can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a project, should it exist or not exist.”