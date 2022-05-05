After a decade largely out of the spotlight, Mike Myers was “itching to make something.” So he created and wrote The Pentaverate, a six-episode Netflix comedy series centering on an Illuminati-like secret society with a history of influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347. (The fictional Pentaverate was first mentioned in Myers 1993 movie So I Married an Axe Murderer.) As the series begins, crusty Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough “finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself,” per Netflix’s logline, reminding viewers that the Pentaverate “must never be exposed.”

Not only does Myers portray Scarborough, but he plays eight characters in total. Though it sounds like a daunting task, he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s May 3 episode that it was “not that much of a stretch” for him, pointing to the multiple roles he’d play in a single Saturday Night Live episode. Of course, he’s also played multiple roles in films before, including the aforementioned So I Married an Axe Murderer, as well as in the Austin Powers franchise, among other projects.

Myers isn’t doing it all in the Pentaverate cast, though. He’s joined by multiple comedy heavy-hitter. In addition to his Austin Powers and Wayne’s World co-star Rob Lowe and Maria Menounos guesting as fictionalized versions of themselves, and Jeremy Irons narrating, here are all the other main cast members and who they play.

Mike Myers

Courtesy of Netflix

In addition to playing Scarborough, Myers’ other seven roles include: New England conspiracy theorist Anthony Landsowne; far-right radio host Rex Smith; oldest, highest-ranking Pentaverate member Lord Lordington; former media mogul Bruce Baldwin; ex-Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov; former rock-’n’-roll manager Shep Gordon; and tech genius Jason Eccleston.

Ken Jeong

Courtesy of Netflix

Current Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong plays Skip Cho, a casino mogul named who has extensive knowledge of chaos theory as it pertains to weather patterns.

Keegan-Michael Key

Zoe Midford/Netflix

As nuclear physicist Dr. Hobart Clark, Keegan-Michael Key gets recruited into the Pentaverate to help solve the climate change disaster.

Debi Mazar

Zoe Midford/Netflix

Younger star Debi Mazar wore a blond lace front wig and hazel contacts to transform into the Pentaverate’s highly trusted executive assistant. Despite all the cumbersome hair and makeup, Mazar recently told W magazine that she and Myers had a “super fun” time forming their “contact lens and wig camaraderie” on set.

Jennifer Saunders

Courtesy of Netflix

Myers wasn’t the only one pulling double duty: Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders plays head Pentaverate investigator Maester of Dubrovnik, as well as his sister, Saester of Dubrovnik, who’s the protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus.

Lydia West

Zoe Midford/Netflix

A British actor who earned a BAFTA nod for her role in 2021’s It’s a Sin miniseries, Lydia West plays Scarborough’s news station co-worker, who assists him on his mission to expose the Pentaverate — all while hiding a secret of her own, according to Netflix.

Richard McCabe

Courtesy Of Netflix

Tony Award-winning actor Richard McCabe co-stars as Exalted Pikeman Higgins, the head of the Liechtenstein Guard, aka the Pentaverate’s security force.

Myers joked on Kimmel that he’s usually the “one star” of his projects, but that’s clearly not the case here. He’s certainly doing his part, though — all eight of them, to be exact.