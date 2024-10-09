When Anne Hathaway confirmed on Oct. 3 that a third Princess Diaries movie is finally happening, the announcement left many fans asking the same question: will Chris Pine be in The Princess Diaries 3?

Pine starred in the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement, as Lord Nicholas Devereaux — the dashing love interest of Princess Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway).

Appearing on Today on Oct. 8, the actor was asked whether he’ll be involved in the franchise’s third instalment. “I don’t know anything!” he quipped, much to the surprise of co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who claimed “they can’t do Princess Diaries 3 without” Pine.

Referring to the chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, the actor responded, “Call Disney! Call Bob Iger! ... The answer is I’ve gotta see. I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic.”

This isn’t the first time Pine has commented on The Princess Diaries 3 recently. In May, the actor told Entertainment Weekly that he would be open to reprising his role in the Disney franchise, and outlined where he’d take the story next.

Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2. Walt Disney/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

“If it were me, it would take place… they’d have a time machine and they’d go back to the ‘50s and it’d be like, 1955 in Rome,” Pine said. “It’d be like a Luca Guadagnino film, [if he] directs Princess Diaries 3. Now that is f****** fire.”

Speaking to Heat in March 2023, Pine was quizzed about his portrayal of Lord Devereaux, and joked that he gets “more people commenting” on The Princess Diaries 2 “out of everything I’ve done.”

All Hail The Queen Of Genovia

The Hollywood Reporter first announced that Disney was developing a third Princess Diaries film on Oct. 4, revealing that filming is scheduled for 2025. The outlet also confirmed that Adele Kim, who penned Crazy Rich Asians, will direct the much-anticipated sequel.

Hathaway later shared a now-viral Instagram video confirming her involvement in the movie, tagging Kim, Disney, and the Somewhere Pictures production company.

While Hathaway is expected to reprise her role as the Queen of Genovia in The Princess Diaries 3, it’s unclear if other cast members, including Pine — and Heather Matarazzo and Julie Andrews, who played Lilly Moscovitz and Queen Clarisse Renaldi, respectively— will return for the sequel.