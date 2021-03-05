The Raya And The Last Dragon Voice Cast Features Ultra-Strong Talent

If early buzz is anything to go by, Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon is shaping up to be yet another massive hit for the studio. What's especially heartening about the film's prospective success is that it's an animated film starring a predominantly Asian cast. For any latecomers or other folks curious to know who voices these characters, here's a rundown of the voice cast of Raya and the Last Dragon.

Now in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access, the animated film is as star-studded as it gets, with some heavy-hitting names providing their vocal talents. Kelly Marie Tran, a veteran of Star Wars films and a strong actress in her own right, voices Raya, the lead character, whose quest to bring peace to the land of Kumandra puts her in contact not only with the numerous tribes at conflict but mystical creatures as well. Tran's starring role here is especially noteworthy because it makes her the very first Southeast Asian woman to lead a Disney animated film, according to NBC News.

But she's not the only big name on the cast list for Raya and the Last Dragon. Here are some more incredibly notable stars whose voices you'll hear in the new fantasy film.

Kelly Marie Tran As Raya Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Raya, a warrior who is tasked with finding a way to unite the warring kingdoms of her land, Kumandra, embarks on a journey to seek out the last dragon, who is prophesied to be the key to peace. Tran was previously in the most recent Star Wars films, The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019), as well as in The Croods: A New Age (2020).

Awkwafina As Sisu Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sisu is the titular last dragon. She's a bit goofy, but as the last of her kind, it's up to her (and Raya and gang) to figure out how to find and create lasting peace in the kingdom. Awkwafina's previous roles include a Golden Globe-winning performance as Billi in The Farewell (2019). She also starred in Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Ocean's 8 (2018), and has her own television series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Thalia Tran As Little Noi Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images Little Noi is the con artist baby Raya runs into in the film's first trailer. Her adorableness belies her shrewd, precocious nature, which proves handy for Raya and the gang as they journey to find the last dragon. Tran's previous credits mostly include television series, including NBC's Council of Dads.

Izaac Wang As Boun Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Boun is a 10-year-old who owns a boat restaurant called the Shrimporium. Director Dan Hall explained to Entertainment Weekly that this comes in handy because he "provides the transportation." For that reason, they "always refer to him as our Han Solo." Wang has appeared in Think Like a Dog (2020) and Good Boys (2019), and is also starring in the upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021).

Gemma Chan As Namaari David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Namaari is Raya's enemy, and as such, is constantly battling with her as the tribes struggle for dominance in their homeland of Kumandra. Chan was previously in Captain Marvel (2019), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), and the AMC series Humans.

Daniel Dae Kim As Chief Benja Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Benja is Raya's father and chief of Kumandra's "Heart Land," the land belonging to one of the warring tribes. Kim has quite a number of titles under his belt and is a television veteran. He's previously starred in Lost, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Hawaii Five-0.

Benedict Wong As Tong Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tong is a warrior giant who joins Raya on her quest, along with Little Noi and Boun. Wong will be familiar to Marvel film fans, as he plays the character Wong in Doctor Strange (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He's also famous for his roles in The Martian (2015) and Annihilation (2018).

Sandra Oh As Virana Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Virana is Namaari's mother and the leader of the Fang land, one of the rival warring tribes of Kumandra. Oh's previous roles include numerous television shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Killing Eve, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Over the course of her career, she's won two Golden Globe Awards, four SAG Awards, and two Critics' Choice Awards, among other accolades.

Alan Tudyk As Tuk Tuk Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tuk Tuk is Raya's best friend and serves as a riding mount for her. He looks like a cross between a fluffy pill bug and an armadillo. Tudyk is perhaps best remembered for his role as Wash in the television show Firefly, but he's also voiced numerous iconic characters across movie franchises. The list includes K-2SO in Rogue One (2016), Clayface on Harley Quinn, and more.

It's worth noting that despite the cast being predominantly Asian, it's a predominantly East Asian cast. The film drew some criticism over its lack of Southeast Asian talent, which stung particularly because much of its visual and cultural components were inspired by the region, per NBC News.

It'll be interesting to see how Raya and the Last Dragon lives up to the early hype it's been getting, and what kind of impact it might have on representation within animated films.