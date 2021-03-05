The Raya And The Last Dragon Voice Cast Features Ultra-Strong Talent

If early buzz is anything to go by, Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon is shaping up to be yet another massive hit for the studio. What's especially heartening about the film's prospective success is that it's an animated film starring a predominantly Asian cast. For any latecomers or other folks curious to know who voices these characters, here's a rundown of the voice cast of Raya and the Last Dragon.
Now in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access, the animated film is as star-studded as it gets, with some heavy-hitting names providing their vocal talents. Kelly Marie Tran, a veteran of Star Wars films and a strong actress in her own right, voices Raya, the lead character, whose quest to bring peace to the land of Kumandra puts her in contact not only with the numerous tribes at conflict but mystical creatures as well. Tran's starring role here is especially noteworthy because it makes her the very first Southeast Asian woman to lead a Disney animated film, according to NBC News.
It's worth noting that despite the cast being predominantly Asian, it's a predominantly East Asian cast. The film drew some criticism over its lack of Southeast Asian talent, which stung particularly because much of its visual and cultural components were inspired by the region, per NBC News.
It'll be interesting to see how Raya and the Last Dragon lives up to the early hype it's been getting, and what kind of impact it might have on representation within animated films.