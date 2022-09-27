The Rings Of Power Episode 6 May Reveal Sauron’s Identity

It’s hard to believe we’re officially in the home stretch of The Rings of Power episodes, but here we are. Episode 5 saw Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) finally decide to set sail for Middle-earth to support the Southlands’ fight against Adar (Joseph Mawle), but it’s not clear if the Númenorean fleet will get there in time. Of course, the first season of The Rings of Power is wrapping up — so we’ll find out soon, one way or another.

Here’s everything to know about The Rings of Power Episode 6 as you wait for the next installment.

The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Release Date & Time

By now, you might already be settled into a comfortable Rings of Power viewing routine — like maybe watching new episodes before work or ending your day with the fantasy drama. But just in case you need a reminder, The Rings of Power episodes release Fridays at midnight ET (or Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT). So you can count on The Rings of Power Episode 6 dropping at the same time on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Trailer

The Rings of Power Episode 6 promo (the full version of which you can find at the end of Episode 5) focuses on Adar giving an impassioned speech to the orcs. “Tonight, one more trial awaits us,” he says, referencing his quest for the Southlands. “We reach out the iron hand of the Uruk, and close our fist around these lands.”

On the show’s Instagram account, another teaser promises a huge reveal on the horizon: Sauron’s identity.

The Rings Of Power Season 1 Episode Schedule

Wondering how many Rings of Power episodes are left? Prime Video is reportedly committed to a five-season show, but the first of those seasons is hurtling toward its end. Specifically, there are eight episodes on The Rings of Power schedule for Season 1, and here’s when you can expect the rest of them:

Episode 6: Sept. 30

Sept. 30 Episode 7: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 Episode 8 (Season 1 finale): Oct. 14

The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Title

Viewers don’t know the names of Rings of Power episodes until they premiere — but if the Rings of Power Episode 6 title is anything like the ones that have come so far, it will be a dose of subtle thematic significance. For example:

Episode 1 : “A Shadow of the Past”

: “A Shadow of the Past” Episode 2 : “Adrift”

: “Adrift” Episode 3 : “Adar”

: “Adar” Episode 4: “The Great Wave”

“The Great Wave” Episode 5: “Partings”

The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Runtime

Slowly but steadily, The Rings of Power episodes have been getting a little longer each week — by about two minutes each installment, to be exact. You can count on The Rings of Power Episode 6 runtime to be nearly 75 minutes, if it follows the same pattern — or even longer, as the season nears its end and faces the task of tying up all the loose ends.

The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Plot

Speaking of, just what will happen in The Rings of Power Episode 6? As usual, there’s no official plot description yet, but with only three episodes left, you can expect things to pick up in a major way. The biggest tease for Episode 6 involves the show’s villain; as the promo puts it, “evil reveals itself” imminently. In addition to Sauron’s identity being unveiled soon, the people of the Southlands are also gearing up for battle, and now that we’re in the final three episodes, there are bound to be some decisive blows in the near future.