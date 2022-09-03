The hotly-anticipated prequel to Lord Of The Rings, the eight-part series The Rings Of Power, has finally premiered. The mythical drama is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s trilogy. In the series, audiences will see an ensemble cast of old and new characters as they deal with the return of evil to their lands. Unsurprisingly, fans are already wondering if a Season 2 is on the cards for The Rings Of Power.

Amazon Studios previously confirmed that the show will return for a second round. In fact, it secured a five-season commitment when it bought the rights for the story. So, we might be seeing many more episodes in the future. For now, we know that unlike Season 1 of the television show, Season 2 will not be filmed in New Zealand. As Variety reported, the next part of the tale will be shot in the UK, in Berkshire’s Bray Film Studios and Bovingdon Airfield. Previously, films including Justice League and Fast And The Furious 6 have been filmed at the same airfield, whilst Mamma Mia! was shot in Bray.

The Rings Of Power Season 2 went into production in the second quarter of 2022 and as per showrunners J.D Payne and Patrick McKay, the instalment will see the introduction of some beloved characters from the book. “We don’t want to give too much away, but one character we’re excited for folks to meet in Season 2 is Círdan the Shipwright… In the time of our story, he’s the oldest of all known elves in Middle-earth — in fact he lived so long, he had a beard,” they told Time magazine.

The first season of the prequel is expected to cover the ascension of Sauron, the forging of the rings of power, and the rise and fall of Númenor. It stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel, Trystan Gravelle as her advisor Pharazôn, and Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, among several other esteemed actors.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly.