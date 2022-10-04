The Rings Of Power Episode 7 Will Feature An “Unlikely Pairing Of Characters”

Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 6. After that massive cliffhanger, The Rings of Power Episode 7 can’t come soon enough. To recap: after an apparent victory over Adar and the orcs (aided by the Númenóreans’ heroic entrance), it looked like our favorite characters could finally take a much-needed breather — that is, until Waldreg uses the hilt to activate a volcano that threatens to destroy the Southlands (and all our friends) below.

Who survives the blast, and how? That’s one of the big questions The Rings of Power Episode 7 is tasked with answering. Here’s everything we know about the next episode so far.

The Rings Of Power Episode 7 Release Date & Time

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too much longer to see The Rings of Power Episode 7 — which is the penultimate episode in Prime Video’s Lord of the Ring series. Like all of the episodes that have come and gone so far, the next installment will be available to stream starting at midnight ET on Oct. 7 (or 9 p.m. PT on Oct. 6).

The Rings Of Power Episode 7 Trailer

There’s no proper trailer for The Rings of Power Episode 7, but the promo clip from the end of Episode 6 teases the aftermath of the Southlands explosion, and things look bleak. A post from the show’s official Instagram also features Galadriel standing in the fiery aftermath, captioned “Mordor will rise” — a reference to the creation of the dark, volcanic setting that would go on to play a major role in LOTR lore.

The Rings Of Power Season 1 Episode Schedule

The Rings of Power Episode 7 kicks off the final two entries in the season’s eight-episode run — so it won’t be long before you’re watching the season finale (and, inevitably, theorizing about Season 2). Here’s when you can expect the next Rings of Power episodes:

Episode 7: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 Episode 8 (Season 1 finale): Oct. 14

The Rings Of Power Episode 7 Title

Prime Video hasn’t revealed the Rings of Power Episode 7 title just yet, as is custom for the streamer’s LOTR series so far. Of course, if you want to get into the lore, it’s always fun to revisit past titles to decipher their significance. For example, the Episode 6 title, “Udûn,” refers to the “hell” and “underworld” in two Elvish languages, Mashable points out.

Episode 1 : “A Shadow of the Past”

: “A Shadow of the Past” Episode 2 : “Adrift”

: “Adrift” Episode 3 : “Adar”

: “Adar” Episode 4: “The Great Wave”

“The Great Wave” Episode 5: “Partings”

“Partings” Episode 6: “Udûn”

The Rings Of Power Episode 7 Runtime

Since the first six episodes have run between 65 and 72 minutes, you can probably expect the Rings of Power Episode 7 to clock in somewhere similar. Of course, with just two episodes left, it’s possible that Prime Video’s LOTR show dishes out longer-than-usual entries to wrap everything up.

The Rings Of Power Episode 7 Plot

We still don’t know who Sauron is — so that will continue to be a big question going into The Rings of Power’s final stretch. In the meantime, co-showrunner Patrick McKay told The Hollywood Reporter what viewers can expect from Episode 7, specifically. “You’ll see who survives [the Mount Doom eruption] and there are some unlikely pairing of characters,” he teased. “The episode is about consequences and Galadriel is facing the consequences of her judgment.”