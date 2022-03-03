The Royals Have Released A Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Princess Diana

Princess Diana was one of the most photographed women in the world, and since her passing her image has continued to be proliferated, inspiring countless fashion trends and spawning many Instagram accounts. But there is a new, never-before-seen photograph of the Princess going on display in Kensington Palace. Opening on March 4, the Life Through A Royal Lens exhibition will celebrate two centuries of royal photography by exploring the royal family’s relationship with the camera.

Taken by esteemed portrait photographer David Bailey in 1988, the image is a side profile of the Princess of Wales that “reflected her desire to establish a new photographic identity for herself,” as Historic Royal Palaces writes on Instagram. Commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery, the photograph didn’t make the final cut of selections for the gallery, according to Tatler. While it’s unclear as to why it’s taken so long for this stunning photo to finally be revealed to the public, it’s most definitely become the standout piece to feature in the Life Through A Royal Lens exhibit.

“This for me is the most powerful [photograph],” Kensington Palace curator Claudia Acott Williams told Town & Country. “It shows her in a completely different light… In a way, her retreating from the camera a bit and showing something that’s a bit more stoic was actually her doing something completely different.” Town & Country also notes that Diana personally chose Bailey to take the images, which was a “bold choice” as she “selected him over several established royal photographers”.

On display until Oct. 30, 2022, the exhibition will feature images taken by photographers such as Cecil Beaton, Rankin, Annie Leibovitz, and Norman Parkinson. Curated in partnership with luxury jeweller Garrard, Life Through A Royal Lens will also comprise of images chosen by the royal family including photographs taken by Princess Margaret's ex-husband Antony Armstong Jones, as well as Edward VIII. Annotated photo albums of the royal family taken from their personal archive will also be on display, as well as illustrated images made by Queen Alexandra.