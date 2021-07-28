Regé-Jean Page has been linked to the role of James Bond for some time now, with rumours swirling that the Bridgerton break out star could follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, and Roger Moore. But it turns out that behind the scenes the actor was actually gearing up to work on another one of Roger Moore’s iconic roles, as Simon Templar in a big screen remake of The Saint. Here’s everything we know about the project so far.

What Is The Saint About?

The Saint is based on Leslie Charteris’ 1920s book series, which inspired a TV series in the ’60s starring Moore, and a later remake in the ’90s with Val Kilmer. The story centres on Simon Templar (known as The Saint), a Robin Hood-style character who steals from the rich to give to the poor, but keeps some of the findings to himself also. He’s a criminal for hire, but a good one, you could say.

As the news is still so fresh, there is currently no details on the exact plot of the new remake, but according to Deadline “insiders say this will be a completely new take that reimagines the character and world around [Page].”

Who Will Star In The Saint?

As mentioned, Page is said to be taking on the lead role, a nugget of info he seemingly confirmed via his Twitter page when he posted a gif of the character.

As well as starring in the role, Page will also reportedly executive produce the project, alongside producers Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian for Paramount Pictures. Robert Evans will also receive a posthumous producing credit, and Kwame Kwei-Armah is said to be writing the script.

Unfortunately, there is little more to discuss on the casting front, as no details of who else will star have been unveiled just yet.

When Will The Saint Be Released?

There is so far no news on a release date for The Saint, but fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long.