The Serpent Queen, which tells the story of Catherine de’ Medici and her complicated rise to power as the Queen of France, has quickly become a critical favorite — and it’s easy to see why. The costumes! The soundtrack! The Fleabag-esque fourth-wall breaks! (Yes, star Samantha Morton has even pointed to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series as one reference for Catherine’s storytelling style, per Entertainment Weekly.)

Fortunately, The Serpent Queen season finale doesn’t mark the end of Catherine’s royal saga, which spans much of the 16th century. Days before the first season finale on Oct. 30, The Serpent Queen Season 2 was confirmed by Starz. While the network hasn’t revealed too many details just yet, here’s everything we know (and predict) about the next installment so far.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Cast

In addition to Morton reprising her role as the titular Queen of France, you can likely expect the key characters surrounding her to return, too — such as Rahima (Sennia Nanua) and Mary (Antonia Clarke). We seem to have moved beyond the bulk of young Catherine (Liv Hill)’s story, and the actor told Collider that Episode 3 is “obviously where [her] journey ends.” However, it definitely seems plausible that The Serpent Queen Season 2 could make room for flashbacks to young Catherine, especially to the 15-year period that’s skipped over in the time jump.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Plot

Since The Serpent Queen is based on Leonie Frieda’s book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France (which is, in turn, based on real historical events), you can do some reading to see what aspects of Catherine’s life and rule might come into play in Season 2. For now, Kathryn Busby, the president of original programming at Starz, simply says in a statement that Season 2 will “unveil more of her incredible life and reign,” per Variety, adding that the next installment “promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Potential Release Date

According to Express, The Serpent Queen Season 1 began filming in the summer of 2021 before premiering in fall of 2022. If the next installment follows suit and begins filming soon, fans might be able to expect The Serpent Queen Season 2 release date sometime in early 2024.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Serpent Queen Season 2 becomes available.