Season two of Fleabag came to a sad end in April 2019 but the spirit of the show lives on. To fans' delight, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been reunited with the Hot Priest (Andrew Scott) in His Dark Materials, although he’s left his dog collar at home and she isn't actually seen on screen... Either way, it will have got you wondering if you should rewatch Fleabag from beginning to end again. And the answer is of course, yes, always. But, if you need a little bit more persuading, I've collected together 11 of Fleabag's best quotes, from the cutting truth to the completely hilarious.
Very rarely do characters come along who are so raw, ridiculous, and relatable that you can’t help but adore them. Waller-Bridge did that when she created Fleabag. I have no doubt that it wasn’t Waller-Bridge’s intention to create a life guru (I mean, Fleabag is the exact opposite of an influencer) but somehow that's what we got.
Season two of Fleabag was pretty epic. The love story with the Hot Priest and Fleabag’s relationship with Claire (played by Sian Clifford) broke me, and I couldn't believe it was the last time I was going to see my favourite characters on screen. But we'll always have the memories, I guess. And with that in mind, here are 11 of Fleabag’s best insights.