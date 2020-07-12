There are few games that embody growing up in the early '00s quite like The Sims. I know I’m not the only one out there who spent my afternoons creating swimming pools and taking the ladders away try and catch a glimpse of the Grim Reaper. But the game has come a long way since the first edition with Bob and Betty Newbie. And now, The Sims is launching its own reality TV program. Think The Great British Bake Off meets the very best of your Sim creations. And this is no game, the winners come out with a serious cash prize and title.

The Sims Spark’d will bring together some of the most skilled players of the life simulation game in a bid to create the most elaborate characters and storylines. 12 contestants will battle it out, using The Sims 4 to fulfil briefs and challenges. The winner will leave with £79,000 in cash and prizes and the title of world’s most creative storyteller.”

The Sims was first released two decades ago and since then it’s become one of the most well known games and brands in the market. And if the advert for The Sims Spark’d is anything to go by, the competition is going to get seriously fierce and emotional.

Speaking about the show General Manager of The Sims Lyndsay Pearson, said, "since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game. That’s what makes it so special. That’s also why this show is so exciting. We’re continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way.”

The series is being created for TBS and Buzzfeed Multiplayer. The contestants' challenges will be will be set and judged by BuzzFeed multiplayer YouTube star Kelsey Impicciche, Maxis game developer Dave Miotke, and music artist Tayla Parx. Former American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen will host the show.

Speaking about the announcement on her Instagram, Impicciche said, “OMG! I HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! #SponsoredByEA I'm SO EXCITED to finally get to share with you guys that I'm a judge on a SHOW ABOUT @TheSims WHAT?! AND if you swipe right you get to see THE FIRST TRAILER (if you are eagle eyed you can catch me in it) I can’t wait for you all to see #TheSimsSparkd” Fans of Impicciche will have seen her on Buzzfeed Multiplayer completing challenges like The Sims 100 baby challenge and playing the game with the celebs she’s created.

Watching the trailer for The Sims Spark’d will definitely make you want to redownload the game to your laptop and get lost in the virtual world. However, the contestants in the series are in a league of their own, so you may want to spend some time brushing up on your skills before you apply for future series. The Sims Spark’d will air on July 17 in the U.S. on TBS, before being uploaded to Buzzfeed Multiplayer on July 20.