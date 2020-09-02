Clara Amfo, Nicola Adams, & More Are All Confirmed For The 2020 Strictly Line-Up

The sigh of relief uttered by Strictly fans following confirmation for 2020's season could be heard around the world. And it was quickly followed by questions as to who'd be taking to the dance floor this year. We already know news about the professional line up and the judges panel, but which celebrities are taking part in Strictly 2020?

The wait is over and BBC have finally begun announcing their line up for the latest season of their flagship dancing competition. The biggest news of all is that, after years of speculation, they've finally decided to have a same sex couple and the celeb taking up the mantel is none other than boxing legend Nicola Adams.

Adams told BBC News that the pairing was actually her suggestion after she was asked to appear on the show. In her statement, Adams assured fans she'd bring all of her feistiness in the ring onto the dance floor. She also championed the BBC for their push towards equality. "It’s amazing to be a part," she said, "of the movement for change, diversity, and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry."

Beloved Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will also be appearing this season as announced on Radio 1 Breakfast by her colleague Greg James. Discussing the news, she addressed the importance of the show's joyfulness during these trying times.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images 1 / 2

“As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy," Amfo said. "So to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace. See you on the dance floor!”

Other stars announced, per the BBC, include ITV journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh, Men Behaving Badly star and all-round acting legend Caroline Quentin, former The Wanted band member Max George, and NFL player Jason Bell.

As this year's season is being slightly pared down, owing to coronavirus-related production constraints, there are considerably fewer stars than usual. However, the Radio Times reports that more stars ought to be announced in the next few days and news of which professionals they'll be paired with will follow. We'll keep you up to date with the latest news, so watch this space.