After a week’s worth of speculation, viewers of Succession can breathe a collective sigh of relief with the knowledge that Kendall Roy is alive. We left Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in last week’s penultimate episode facedown and unresponsive in the pool as the credits rolled, but the opening of the Succession Season 3 finale quickly reveals that he was saved offscreen by PR lackey Comfrey, and that he stayed overnight in the hospital.

When Kendall did resurface, figuratively of course, audeicnes were treated to perhaps the most brittle iteation of Kendall in the history of Succession. Limping along the Tuscan gravel, a pale and clearly fragile Kendall rejoined his siblings, only to downplay his whole drowning incident, blaming it on “one too many lemoncelloes.” Despite the Roy siblings and their constant, knife-twisting bickering, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) still made an attemp to appeal to Kendall’s vulnerability.

Their attempt took place at breakfast in the form of an intervention. Unsurprisingly, Kendall shutdown his siblings and their seemingly earnest goodwill and concern. But can you really blame Kendall? The Roy siblings aren’t suddenly going to become the Brady Bunch after a drowning scare, the dubiousness was warranted. Without hesitation, Kendall deflected, “I feel like everything I’ve done has been with good intentions” he said. “I do feel like this is about all of your sh*t more than me.”

