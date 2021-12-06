Let’s Break Down That Massive Succession Cliffhanger

With only one episode left in Season 3, Succession threw fans a doozy of a cliffhanger (spoilers ahead): Kendall Roy face down in a pool as the credits rolled. But surely our number one boy is not actually dead...right?

Frankly, it could go either way. Season 3, Episode 8 was particularly bleak for Kendall, who has spent the entirety of the show battling for the top spot at Waystar Royco. After confronting his father once again about betraying him in the Season 2 finale, Kendall finally reaches his limit and asks Logan to buy out his shares and let him leave the company. He’s hoping his father will relent and let him bow out with at least some shred of dignity, but Logan being Logan, he refuses, instead forcing Kendall into a more mortifying position: being forced to stay under his thumb after admitting defeat in their family game of tug of war. If Kendall hadn’t already hit rock bottom, this is certainly it.

By the end of the episode, Kendall is facedown on a pool float in despair, dipping his head underwater. He drops his beer bottle in the water and the bubbles around his face intensify. Will he drown? Or is he merely testing himself to see what it feels like? After all, Logan did taunt him earlier in the episode by reminding him about the waiter he killed when they swerved off the road and into a lake in an ill-advised search for drugs at Shiv’s wedding in Season 1.

Though Logan assured Kendall that the problem would be taken care of — so far, the waiter’s death has been deemed a suicide — the guilt hung over Kendall in Season 2, and Logan didn’t hesitate to capitalize on it. Logan even dragged Kendall on a trip to visit the employee’s family Kendall couldn’t even bring himself to look at them.

