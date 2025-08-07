It’s been a rough go lately for “Bonrad” shippers. The beginning of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has seen Belly (Lola Tung) plan her future with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) while Conrad (Christopher Briney) struggles to cope with his feelings for her. Still, many fans are hopeful that the groundwork has been laid for Belly and Conrad to finally end up together.

Belly And Conrad… At Last?

On Aug. 6, a fan presented a compelling set of clues that potentially add up to a big Bonrad Easter egg. They tweeted three photos to explain their theory, which is that Belly will choose Conrad in a finale episode titled “At Last.” It would be a throwback to a major moment in their Season 1 romance, when Jeremiah missed the final dance at Belly’s debutante ball and Conrad stepped in.

The first piece of evidence for this theory is a screenshot of a March Instagram post announcing TSITP Season 3’s July premiere. The fan showed that creator Jenny Han commented, “AT LAST!!!!,” and they suggested it was a “possible major TSITP easter egg.” The next photo explains why: It captures the episode titles for the first four parts of Season 3 and points out that they all include the word “last.” Finally, the third photo shows when Belly and Conrad danced to “At Last” by Etta James at her debutante ball. The fan predicted the song title would be “the name of the finale episode when Belly chooses Conrad.”

Belly and Conrad at her debutante ball in Season 1 Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Belly’s Endgame Mystery

Han’s original TSITP book series is, of course, the logical place to look for fans who are desperate to know which of the Fisher boys Belly chooses in the end. However, the author previously teased that readers should expect changes in her TV adaptation.

“There are going to be surprises,” Han told Entertainment Weekly in March. “There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there’s going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them.”

The author explained her decision to make changes in a July interview with Elite Daily. “I am somebody who is always changing things up,” she said. “People will be like, ‘Why are you changing that? That was working well!’ But to me, it could always be better. That’s how I approach everything, so naturally I was going into this story feeling like I wanted to make it even better and try new things.”