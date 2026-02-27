Spoilers for The Traitors Season 4 finale ahead. A new Traitors winner has been crowned — and not everyone is happy about it. The Traitors Season 4 ended with a bang on the Feb. 26 finale, which was filled with scheming, backstabbing, and betrayal aplenty, and sets the stage for what is sure to be an explosive reunion.

In the finale, two Traitors remained, singer Eric Nam and Love Island star Rob Rausch, who had to choose one last Faithful to murder: Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas, Love Island: Aftersun host Maura Higgins, and Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. It only took seconds for host Alan Cumming to reveal that Ballas was their final kill, just as he finally started to suspect Nam.

At the final roundtable, the banished person does not reveal their true identity on their way out, meaning the remaining contestants must solely go off their gut instincts — or if you’re a Traitor, attempt a winning strategy. While Lipinski and Weir correctly suspected the Traitors, they weren’t able to convince Higgins, who voted to banish Weir, along with Nam and Rausch.

But despite her best friend getting banished, Lipinski remained undeterred, doing her best to convince Higgins that her closest ally, Rausch, was a Traitor along with Nam (whom she already suspected), and setting the stage for war at the Fire of Truth.

Who Won The Traitors Season 4?

Euan Cherry / Peacock

At the Fire of Truth, all four players went after each other and voted for another banishment. Sadly, Lipinski’s efforts went nowhere, as when Nam and Rausch put up a united front to get her out, Higgins followed suit. Then, much to Nam’s surprise, both Higgins and his fellow Traitor turned against him by voting to banish one last person.

Feeling betrayed by Rausch, he made a last-ditch effort for Higgins to see the light, warning her, “I want you to think about why you’ve never questioned the other person in this game.” Either way, she already lost the game, but by voting Nam out, she unknowingly handed the win to Rausch.

Euan Cherry / Peacock

At the final reveal, Higgins proudly announced she was a Faithful — but not before teasing Rausch with an “I’m sorry.”

Sadly, Rausch couldn’t make the same joke and admitted to being a Traitor. Saying Higgins was shocked would be an understatement. She could barely move her arms and even commanded, “Don’t speak,” as he tried to apologize, making a reaction meme for the ages.

“You’re never going to have a girlfriend after this, you’re such a good liar,” she told him. But in her confessional, she admitted that he played a good game, telling the camera, “Rob, you’re a f*cking snake, but well done.”