The third season of Peacock’s Emmy-winning reality competition show The Traitors came to an end with an intense finale on March 6, which only means one thing: it’s time to cast Season 4.

The Traitors is so successful mainly due to its casting formula. For Seasons 2 and 3, the show brought together a potent mix of reality TV stars from several beloved franchises, like Big Brother, Survivor, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelor, and the Bravo-verse, plus fame-adjacent stars that feel random at first but prove to be a stroke of genius.

This surreal combination of personalities is highlighted in the Season 3 winners, which included former Bachelorette Gabby Windey, New Jersey Housewife Dolores Catania, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten, the second cousin of King Charles III. The four Faithfuls narrowly beat Big Brother legends Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes, who competed as Traitors.

Given the number of shows they pull from, the contestant options are endless, which is why I’m helping out the casting team by providing the ultimate Season 4 dream cast list. While this list is semi-realistic, with an optimal amount of Housewives and reality TV legends, there are also some unexpected options that don’t feel like too much of a stretch. You’re welcome, Peacock.

Mary Cosby

Rumor has it that one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City funniest stars, Mary Cosby, was almost on Season 3, appearing on some rumored cast lists that mostly turned out accurate. While those reports can’t be confirmed, it’s not too late to send Cosby to the Traitors castle, which would be pure comedy.

Brandi Cyrus

Dylan Efron proved that casting the sibling of a Disney Channel alum was a total slam dunk. Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi would be the perfect choice to continue that pattern, and considering that she co-hosts a podcast with Season 3 contestant Wells Adams, she might be willing to say yes.

Anna Delvey

If convicted scam artist Anna Delvey can go to Los Angeles for Dancing With the Stars, bedazzled ankle monitor in tow, then she can go to Scotland. Just imagine her and Cosby in the same room.

Bethenny Frankel

Is Bethenny Frankel annoying on TikTok? At times, yes. But as any Real Housewives of New York City fan can attest, the business mogul is reality TV gold and an absolute pro at arguing, which would make the roundtables a must-watch.

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice arguably put the Real Housewives universe on the map by flipping a table on the first season of the New Jersey franchise. Just imagine what she could do to the Traitors' roundtable.

Frankie Grande

Beloved Big Brother alum who dominated but didn’t win his season? Check. Sibling of an A-list celebrity? Check. Frankie Grande fits multiple Traitors checkboxes, and he’s one of the few people whose fashion just might rival that of host Alan Cumming.

Joey Graziadei

Between Windey and Season 2 breakout Peter Weber, Bachelor Nation alumni have fared well on Traitors, so it’s only natural to ask fan-favorite Bachelor Joe Graziadei to enter the castle.

Tim Gunn

It’s an injustice that Tim Gunn wasn’t asked back for the Project Runway reboot with his original co-host, Heidi Klum. However, that gives him time to compete on The Traitors, where his wit and style would be a natural fit.

Russell Hantz

Like Traitors Season 1 winner Cirie Fields and “Boston Rob” Mariano before him, Russell Hantz is considered one of the best (and most polarizing) players never to win Survivor. So it would make sense if he followed in their Traitors footsteps.

Brody Jenner

The Traitors has yet to cast anyone from classic MTV reality shows like The Hills, which is a missed opportunity. Given his Kardashian connection, Brody Jenner feels like the perfect first candidate.

Dr. Will Kirby

Big Brother legend and Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby once said he retired from reality TV, which is why he’s only made a guest appearance on The Traitors, but then he competed on Season 2 of Deal Or No Deal: Island. He already went back on his promise once, so he could do it again for Traitors.

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes is one of the undisputed biggest stars of the Real Housewives — and the source of half of the franchise’s most famous reaction GIFs and one-liners. To say she would be TV gold on The Traitors would be an understatement.

Rachel Lindsay

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has retained her fan-favorite status through many iterations of The Bachelor, and her hosting gigs. If anyone has the smarts and wits to keep Bachelor Nation’s winning reputation in the Traitors castle alive, she can.

Ariana Madix (Traitor)

If Tom Sandoval can be on The Traitors (and make a few people like him again), then Ariana Madix deserves the same chance as a representative of both Vanderpump Rules and Love Island USA. Plus, wouldn’t it be fun for her to play the Traitor for once?

Trixie Mattel

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen found new audiences as breakout stars of The Traitors, and Trixie Mattel has the gab and personality to continue their legacy.

Lamar Odom

The Traitors sometimes like to include a professional athlete for fun, and with his Kardashian connection, Lamar Odom feels like a natural choice. Plus, he and Jenner could bond (or clash) over their history with the family.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

There’s perhaps no reality TV star with a sharper tongue than Tiffany Pollard, as she’s proven on Flavor of Love, I Love New York, and House of Villains, where she recently faced off against Giudice. Her Traitors arrival is long overdue, but with Giudice in the castle, it could get even more explosive.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

The Traitors has yet to cast someone from Jersey Shore, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi would easily be the best pick, just to remind America of her comedic genius.

Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn deserves a reality TV comeback. Since she doesn’t live in Los Angeles anymore, there’s no better place for her return than the Traitors castle, where her wit and fashion sense would be valued more than anywhere else.

Da’Vonne Rogers (Traitor)

Is Da’Vonne Rogers one of the best Big Brother players ever? No. But she’s definitely one of the most entertaining, which is why she’s played the game three times. However, her sense of humor and ability to connect deeply with others could make her an amazing Traitor.

JoJo Siwa

Admit it: You also want to see how self-professed inventor of “gay pop” JoJo Siwa would do on The Traitors. She (literally) carried Sandoval on his back for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, so she might be more equipped for this game than most reality competition vets.

Kitty Spencer

Both Seasons 2 and 3 have featured a U.K. politician or nobleman with a connection to the British royal family. For Season 4, may I suggest Lady Kitty Spencer, a fashion model who’s also the niece of Princess Diana and Prince William and Harry’s first cousin.

Mike White (Traitor)

Yes, you read that correctly. Before creating The White Lotus, Mike White competed on The Amazing Race and Survivor, on the latter of which he ordered everyone around with a glass of wine in hand. This energy is needed on the show, and his social skills would actually make him an excellent Traitor.

Bowen Yang

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has publicly professed his love for the series. While he might be too famous for the show, getting him to say yes may not be a huge stretch since he’s a fan.