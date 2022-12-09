The Traitors’ Tom Just Set The Record Straight About His Relationship With Alex

BBC One’s The Traitors has fast become a fan-favourite reality show. The gripping series, presented by Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman, sees 22 strangers locked in a castle as they battle it out to win £120k. The catch? Each night, a select few, known as the “Traitors,” must decide to “murder” one of the remaining contestants, known as the “Faithfuls,” and those who remain are tasked to “banish” who they suspect to be a Traitor. If all the contestants at the end are Faithfuls, they share the prize pot, but if there’s still a Traitor among them, then they take all the money. Sounds tense, right? But what’s even more dramatic is that two of the contestants entered the show as a couple. So are Tom Elderfield and Alex Gray from The Traitors still together?

Unsurprisingly, many viewers have been sliding into Tom’s DMs “non-stop” to find out whether he was still with presenter Alex. But as the magician recently told Radio Times, they are still together and “always have been,” adding that they’ve “gone through worse.” However, Tom said they’re used to keeping their relationship private, as they had to do so in their previous job working in a content house making viral videos. “It’s a mad story. It’s actually beyond mad but there’s not enough episodes for them to tell our life story,” he said.

When asked if he was uncomfortable seeing other contestants like Matt Harris having a crush on his partner, Tom was adamant that he trusted Alex and that he’s “used to seeing” people hit on her. “I’m very comfortable in our relationship, we’re both very comfortable and both very trusting,” he said. Which is why Tom thinks it will be difficult for them not to notice whether one is a Traitor or a Faithful. “I would struggle to believe that we wouldn’t be able to read it from each other,” he said. “We know each other so well.”