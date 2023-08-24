When The Ultimatum Season 2 cast member Treyvon “Trey” Brunson first saw Jeriah “Riah” Nelson’s dating profile, he assumed she was a catfish. After initially navigating a long-distance relationship, both she and their love for one another proved to be the real deal. Riah, 25, moved in with Trey, 29, and they’d been together for two years when they joined the Netflix reality dating experiment. Ready to fully commit to their relationship and get engaged, Trey issued Riah the titular ultimatum, and, though viewers will have to wait to see if he’ll pop the question — and if she’ll say yes — in the finale, they’ve offered one major clue that they’re still together, post-filming.

Heading into Ultimatum Day, one major issue Trey and Riah had been navigating is that their relationship was lacking in the romance department. While she accused him of slacking on date nights, he thought her “sky-high expectations” had been warped by social media. The paper mill area manager said he simply wanted to create a life like his parents, who have been together for more than 30 years, but Riah, a managing server, on the other hand, had never “seen a happy healthy marriage,” and couldn’t be totally certain in their future together.

Courtesy of Netflix

Further complicating matters, Trey “caught feelings” for his trial marriage partner, Ryann McCracken. “When I think about Trey, we do everything together. I know he makes me happy, I know he makes me smile,” Riah explained in Episode 8. “But he caught feelings for someone else. It’s just super difficult to move past it.” Meanwhile, she also worried he was maybe “holding [her] back a little bit” because she wanted to follow her dreams of moving to the city and going to school.

Though Trey admitted he and Riah’s main issue was that they “never had an emotional connection,” and “saw how easy it was” with Ryann, he still seemed ready to commit in the finale. The eight-week experiment wrapped filming in late 2022, and though they largely remained off of social media during that time, they might have accidentally spoiled their relationship status as recently as July. That’s when the one-time Hooters waitress traveled to Tampa, Florida, to celebrate her 25th birthday. “Cheers to Chapter 25 . . . I can’t wait to see what this year has to offer,” she wrote on July 17. Likely not-so-coincidentally, Trey also posted a series of photos from a Tampa vacation just one day earlier. “Sometimes you have to take time to celebrate where you are in life,” he captioned his post.

Otherwise, Riah’s Instagram bio seems to indicate she’s attending the University of South Carolina and living in Charleston. She also lists that the MMG modeling agency represents her and links to NyLuxx Hair, a line of custom ready-to-wear glueless wigs. For his part, Trey, who’s still living and working in Georgetown, South Carolina, per his LinkedIn, tellingly predicted in March that “Year 29 is going to be an amazing one” for him. As of now, all signs point to that being because he and Riah likely have a wedding to plan.