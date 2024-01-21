White Lotus Star Meghann Fahy Is “Down” For An Episode With 2 Past Couples

With filming soon to be underway in Thailand, The White Lotus Season 3 cast announcements have been coming. Season 1’s Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey) is the only returning star from the anthology series as of now, but Season 2 star Meghann Fahy recently gave fans hope that she and other vets may check back in at some point in the future. She told Deadline that she’s “down” to reprise her role as Daphne Sullivan for at least one episode that creator Mike White dreamed up more than a year ago.

Past Couples Unite

Discussing how Daphne could return, Fahy recalled an idea White previously shared with her. He’s contemplated bringing two couples from separate seasons together: Daphne and Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), plus honeymooners Shane and Rachel Patton (Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario) from Season 1.

“He did once say that he would love to do, like, an episode with Theo and me and the couple from the first season, Alex and Jake,” she told Deadline. “And just the four of us, like, on a boat. Just one episode of that.”

Though Fahy indicated that she thinks it “would be kind of psychotic,” she’s interested in doing it. “I’m down,” she said.

Meghann Fahy (Daphne) and Theo James (Cameron) in The White Lotus Season 2 Fabio Lovino/HBO

Sharing The Idea

Fahy isn’t the only White Lotus star with whom White has discussed his idea. In October 2022, Lacy told Radio Times that both he and Daddario got a text from White about it when Season 2 was in production.

“He texted Alex and I from Italy, where they were filming, and he was like, ‘I had this idea for a standalone 30-minute episode, sort of like Linklater-style,’” he said. “Basically, it’s the two of us and another WASP-y, wealthy couple on a yacht in the Caribbean.”

If that sounds like it’s supposed to be building up to something more, it’s actually not. Lacy explained that the four of them would simply engage in “the banal conversations of the rich” and never go anywhere beyond that. “I thought, ‘That is brilliant. That is the funniest thing,’” he said.

Alexandra Daddario (Rachel) and Jake Lacy (Shane) in The White Lotus Season 2 Mario Perez/HBO

An All-Star Season

It doesn’t look like the couples crossover episode will be coming in Season 3, but other comments from White inspire hope. He’s talked about bringing back a host of past characters in the future, explaining to The Hollywood Reporter in May that he thinks it’s “more fun to have little threads through the show” rather than totally disconnected seasons. “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season,” he added.