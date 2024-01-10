Pack your bags: The White Lotus Season 3 cast has been announced.

The first six new cast members announced on Jan. 5 include Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Dom Hetrakul, and Tayme Thapthimthong.

The new slate of actors didn’t stop there. On Jan. 9, it was also confirmed that Carrie Coon of The Gilded Age fame has signed on to the growing White Lotus cast. The newbies will appear in the forthcoming season alongside Season 1’s Natasha Rothwell, who will be reprising her role as Belinda.

Like the first two outings, Season 3 will center on a group of guests at a White Lotus hotel. While exact details of the show’s plot are yet to be confirmed, Deadline previously reported that there will be at least nine series regulars. This time around, the characters will be vacationing in Thailand.

Carrie Coon. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Creator Mike White previously called the upcoming season “supersized.” “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier,” he said, as per Deadline. “I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

Is It The Best White Lotus Cast Yet?

White Lotus fans are apparently thrilled with the lineup and took to social media to chat about the Season 3 developments.

“The White Lotus Season 3 cast is stacked! This might be the best series yet,” one fan gushed on X (formerly Twitter). “This is shaping up to be the best cast for a White Lotus season,” another fan said of the casting update.

Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy. FABIO LOVINO/HBO

“Parker Posey is one of my favorite actors ever and The White Lotus is one of the best series I’ve ever seen! Can't Wait,” one viewer also commented, while another added: “Carrie Coon is on The White Lotus Season 3 cast? Life is beautiful.”

Fans aren’t the only ones excited. New cast members Bibb and Monaghan also took to social media soon after their White Lotus casting announcements.

“I am over the moon,” Bibb wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wipe the satisfied grin off my face.”

Monaghan matched her enthusiasm, writing in her own caption: “CHECKING IN to the White Lotus Season 3!!!!! Words cannot express how grateful and excited I am to be a part of this epic show! ... It’s a dream come true to get to work with Mike White.”