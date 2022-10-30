The White Lotus already has an impressive track record when it comes to casting — winning both acting categories it was nominated for at the 2022 Emmys, as well as an overall Outstanding Casting award to boot. So it’s only natural to expect big things from The White Lotus Season 2 cast, too.

The lineup of the latest installment includes Meghann Fahy as Daphne, who’s visiting Sicily with her husband, Cameron (Theo James) and another couple, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe). For Fahy, The White Lotus comes one year after Fahy said goodbye to her biggest role yet: fashion assistant-turned-stylist Sutton Brady on The Bold Type, the Freeform series about a women’s magazine inspired by Cosmopolitan.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fahy explained why it was so “gratifying” to evolve from that role to Daphne. “You know, the show that I did before this was something that I really loved, that I did for a long time, that I was sort of in my twenties when I was doing that,” she said. “And this sort of felt like my first, like, grown-up sort of thing. And that was a really cool experience for me too, on a personal level.”

HBO

Fahy was so hyped to play Daphne, in fact, that she didn’t let herself believe she’d actually get the role. “I was so excited when I got the audition for the second season, but immediately I was like, really depressed, because I was like, this is never gonna happen,” she told ET. “But here we are.”

Though Fahy considers The White Lotus her first “grown-up” job, she definitely hasn’t grown out of her friendships from The Bold Type. Former co-stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee both showed their support in the comments of Fahy’s recent Instagram posts promoting The White Lotus.

“CRYINGGG,” Dee wrote under one such post. “How does it feel to be the hottest person alive?”

“I would like to vacation with you,” Stevens added — which, same.

That might have actually happened this summer, it seems! According to Stevens’ Instagram, the on- and offscreen besties reunited in Rome in June, by which time The White Lotus Season 2 was still filming in Italy, per Deadline.

Beyond The Bold Type, Fahy’s screen credits include roles on the soap, One Life to Live, and the film, Miss Sloane — but it’s safe to say that The White Lotus will, indeed, be one of the biggest steps in her acting career so far. She’s already receiving praise for her performance, which Entertainment Weekly describes as “flat-out incredible.”