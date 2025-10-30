The first mystery of The White Lotus Season 4 may have been solved. As soon as HBO renewed the comedy-drama anthology series in January, it raised the question of where the show would pick up next. Per tradition, The White Lotus has a new setting each season, and the latest will reportedly bring viewers to at least two parts of France.

Returning To Europe

The White Lotus Season 4 will primarily be set in the French Riviera, according to Variety. Meanwhile, a subplot will take place in Paris. The outlet reports that hotels haven’t been locked down yet for the upcoming installment, but scouting has been under way.

The development is one that Francesca Orsi, executive vice president and head of drama at HBO, teased while speaking to Deadline in February. At the time, she revealed they’d be doing location scouting “in the next couple of weeks” and were leaning toward a return to the continent. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe,” she said.

However, earlier comments from creator Mike White hinted at a departure from the show’s three seasons of sandy beaches. After filming installments on islands in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, he suggested he wanted to try a different kind of landform.

Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) in The White Lotus Season 3 Fabio Lovino/HBO

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular,” he said in a featurette following the Season 3 finale. “But there’s always room for more murders at The White Lotus hotels.”

His hint seemed to lend credibility to a fan theory that had previously picked up steam: a ski resort season. The fact that the outlet Bergens Tidende reported in February that the show’s production team applied for a grant from the Norwegian Film Institute to film in Norway looked promising. A sticking point, however, was thought to be the lack of a Four Seasons resort in the country.

Goodbye, Four Seasons?

After three installments in which The White Lotus used (mostly) Four Seasons properties to stand in for their fictional resort chain, the show may break tradition and film elsewhere in Season 4. Though the company does have properties in Paris and the South of France, Variety reports that HBO and the Four Seasons haven’t renewed their partnership. The outlet’s sources named two five-star hotels where the production team had scouted in Paris: Lutetia and the Ritz.

Season 4 production is expected to begin in 2026, meaning fans can likely plan to see the latest setting in new episodes sometime in 2027.