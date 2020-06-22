It's been four years since JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged on The Bachelorette, and after spending that time adjusting to an offscreen relationship, they were finally going to wed this summer. Then coronavirus put their nuptials on pause.

Of course, they were bummed to have to cancel the ceremony, but are ultimately OK with waiting until it's safe to celebrate. "We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So, if it can't happen the way we want it to happen, we'll do it when we can," JoJo recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It's been four years, so what’s another year?" Jordan added with a laugh.

After a second proposal in August 2019 (yes, you read that right), the pair set a wedding date for June 13, 2020. Jordan had always wanted to propose on his own, with "no cameras, no producers, no drama," and while they were scouting wedding venues one day, he got down on one knee and surprised her with a brand new ring. (Because a free one just wouldn't cut it.)

"I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it... I can’t put into words how much it meant to me," JoJo wrote on Instagram. "The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU." She continued: "Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for."

When the wedding date came around, although they weren't able to officially tie the knot, JoJo shared an Instagram post commemorating their would-be special day. "As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone," she wrote. "Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait." She didn't share their new wedding date, but she did write, "⁣⁣2021, we realllyyyyy can’t wait for you."

Aside from wedding planning, JoJo and Jordan have spent their engagement navigating differences and ensuring their relationship is as strong as possible heading into marriage — much of which is documented on their YouTube series, Engaged with JoJo & Jordan. In it, they discuss everything from their love story to moving in together to what type of parents they'll be.

For now, they're practicing with two German shorthaired pointers, Jackson and Jagger, the latter of whom they welcomed during quarantine. "Well.... don’t think we’ll be saying 'now what?' anytime soon 😂," JoJo wrote on Instagram. "Say hello to @jackiemoonthegsp’s new baby brother, Jagger!"