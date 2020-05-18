Relationships move fast on The Bachelor, and so did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's outside of the show. The Bachelorette alums first became friends in October 2018, and just a few months later, they confirmed their "friendship turned into a relationship" during a joint January 2019 appearance on the Today show.

It wasn't long before Jason moved in with Kaitlyn, relocating from Seattle to her Nashville home that May. The pair also got what Jason called a "crash course" in parenting when they rescued a golden retriever named Ramen Noodle Vino (or "Noods," for short) the same month.

"I didn't realize a relationship could be this easy and that I could be this happy with somebody," Kaitlyn, who was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, explained to Entertainment Tonight in June. "We just have a really healthy relationship, healthy communication, and we build each other up."

Adopting Noods may have been a precursor to them having children together, which is something Kaitlyn told ET she's thought about. "Three does sound nice, but I know that probably won't happen," she said. "I mean, I'm fine with one or two. I used to want five [kids], but now I'm like, 'OK, I'm turning 34 tomorrow, and I'm like, 'You know what? One would be great!'"

Although Kaitlyn and Jason aren't engaged yet, they have discussed marriage, even going so far as to toss around some tentative wedding plans. Kaitlyn also already knows what kind of engagement ring she wants: a "simple band with a fatty rock" that's either square or round. "I just want something that can make my hands a little cuter," she joked to ET.

In October, Jason revealed to Us Weekly that Kaitlyn has told him she has two engagement ring rules: "No double halo. No Neil Lane." (Neil Lane, of course, is the Bachelor franchise's go-to jeweler, and the designer of her engagement ring from Shawn.) Kaitlyn added that she also doesn't want Jason to propose on the Jumbotron.

In December, the couple expanded their family again by adopting a second golden retriever named Pinot. "Ramen has a new brother," Kaitlyn announced in a Dec. 8 Instagram post. "I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn't about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life."

Jason and Kaitlyn are set to appear on the finale episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart finale, which was filmed at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame on Feb. 13. Since then, the couple has been documenting their coronavirus quarantine experiences on social media. They seem to be a great example for the Listen to Your Heart contestants to follow if they, too, want to build something long-term.