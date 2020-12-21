Fans Think Ariana Grande's New Engagement Ring Has Special Family Ties

Ariana Grande announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Sunday, Dec. 20, and fans have been closely investigating the rock on her finger ever since. Almost immediately, her followers noticed that her new engagement ring may have a sentimental connection to her grandparents. And given the singer's close-knit relationship with her family, they might just be right.

Fans started theorizing when they saw the close-up of Grande's new ring — a massive diamond with a clean pearl next to it — in the slideshow she posted on her Instagram feed. Some fans remembered a similar piece of jewelry that her grandmother Marjorie gave her five months after her grandfather's death, which Grande tweeted about in October 2014. "Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin," she wrote alongside a picture of the simple pearl ring. "She says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."

While Grande hasn't commented on the theory, fans are speculating that Gomez either had her existing ring altered to fit the diamond or used the family heirloom as inspiration when designing the ring he would propose with. The theory only gained steam when fans noticed Grande's Instagram caption. "Forever n then some," she wrote. In 2018, she posted a photo of her grandparents on Twitter using the same caption.

According to People, Grande has been dating the real estate agent since January 2020. The couple quarantined together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March and later confirmed their relationship by appearing in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video together. While they usually keep their relationship low-key, they started making occasional appearances on each other's Instagram pages after becoming Instagram official in June.

Luckily, it seems that Gomez has the love and support of the pop star's family. On Sunday, her mother Joan shared her excitement for the upcoming nuptials. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" she tweeted. "Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY!"

The singer's older brother Frankie Grande also congratulated her online. "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family!" he tweeted. "This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!" So far, Grandma Marjorie hasn't shared her opinions (likely due to lack of social media), but Gomez's thoughtful ring will surely earn her approval.